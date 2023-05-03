Superior council appoints new superintendent to oversee parks

SUPERIOR — The City Council appointed a new superintendent Tuesday, May 2 for the parks, recreation and forestry department.

The superintendent plans, organizes, inspects and supervises the work of crews responsible for maintaining parks, recreation facilities and the urban forest.

Michael Maruska came out as the top candidate, according to a memo written by Cammi Janigo, human resources director.

He will fill the vacancy left when Russ Behlings resigned in February.

Maruska has worked for the city in the department for six years and was recently promoted to working foreman. Prior to the promotion, he worked consistent hours in that capacity, Janigo said.

Prior to joining the city, he had experience with project management, crew training and supervision, policy creation and trail construction, Janigo said.

Maruska is a certified arborist through the International Society of Arboriculture. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies with a minor in geography.

“I join the human resource director in recommending Mr. Maruska,” Mayor Jim Paine said.

The appointment was made by unanimous voice vote.

“I’m excited that he’ll be our new superintendent,” said Linda Cadotte, parks, recreation and forestry director.