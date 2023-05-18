99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior council appoints new city clerk

Heidi Blunt plans to focus on election worker recruitment and recognition ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Woman pulls book off shelf.
New City of Superior Clerk Heidi Blunt smiles as she pulls a council proceedings book from the shelf in the Government Center on Wednesday morning, May 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Superior’s deputy city clerk, who has served as acting city clerk since March, will take on the role permanently.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
  1. Community Calendar: Gordon Fire Tower open climb, LWV planning meeting and more
  2. Superior council repeals short-term rental licenses
  3. Superior library friends recognize outstanding volunteer

The City Council confirmed the appointment of Heidi Blunt as the city’s top election official Tuesday, May 16. Blunt stepped into the new role Wednesday, May 17.

She has worked for the city since June 2022 and most recently administered the April election.

“I am very pleased to be appointing Heidi Blunt as our permanent city clerk,” Mayor Jim Paine said.

Paine said the city had a very healthy pool of candidates apply for the job, many of whom were highly qualified, but he is confident Blunt is the right person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to joining the city clerk’s office last summer, Blunt worked at the College of St. Scholastica for 14 years.

Blunt said she worked as administrative assistant to the dean of the School of Arts and Letters.

Her responsibilities included coordination of work among several departments, development and management of databases and files, and supervision of employees in addition to her instructional responsibilities, the mayor’s office reported to the council.

Blunt holds Bachelor of Arts and Master of Fine Arts degrees.

Woman works at desk.
New City of Superior Clerk Heidi Blunt works at her desk in the Government Center on Wednesday morning, May 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I really just want to build a nice department here,” Blunt said.

“In her time with the city, Heidi has demonstrated competency and professionalism in the City Clerk Office,” Paine wrote in a memo to the council. “Heidi will be an excellent leader for our City Clerk Office.”

Blunt is already making plans to prepare for the upcoming presidential election in 2024. She said she plans to start recruiting additional election workers and to better recognize them for the work they do for city voters.

“We have a lot of really great election workers,” Blunt said. “And we want to find ways the community can recognize that work that they are doing for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

051923.n.st.Clerk3.jpg
New City of Superior Clerk Heidi Blunt walks into her new office in the Government Center on Wednesday morning, May 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
051923.n.st.Clerk4.jpg
Heidi Blunt works during a city council meeting on April 18, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
Fire-smoke
Local
Minnesota air quality alert expanded statewide, covering everyone who goes outdoors
May 18, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Travis Johnson works a spot under some downed trees
Local
Douglas County develops strategy for Brule River management
May 17, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Government Center in Superior
Local
Superior works to correct illicit wastewater discharge
May 17, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Woman holds rabbit in barn.
Local
Flea market to open south of Superior
May 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
05`623.N.ST.Poppies 1.jpg
Local
Poppy distribution honors fallen service members
May 15, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Player fist bumps teammate.
Prep
Prep report: Duluth East blasts 10th-ranked Centennial
May 17, 2023 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Third baseman fields the ball.
Prep
Prep softball: Superior’s Melania Luostari ‘finally’ blasts off
May 17, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb