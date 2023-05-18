Superior council appoints new city clerk

SUPERIOR — Superior’s deputy city clerk, who has served as acting city clerk since March, will take on the role permanently.

The City Council confirmed the appointment of Heidi Blunt as the city’s top election official Tuesday, May 16. Blunt stepped into the new role Wednesday, May 17.

She has worked for the city since June 2022 and most recently administered the April election.

“I am very pleased to be appointing Heidi Blunt as our permanent city clerk,” Mayor Jim Paine said.

Paine said the city had a very healthy pool of candidates apply for the job, many of whom were highly qualified, but he is confident Blunt is the right person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to joining the city clerk’s office last summer, Blunt worked at the College of St. Scholastica for 14 years.

Blunt said she worked as administrative assistant to the dean of the School of Arts and Letters.

Her responsibilities included coordination of work among several departments, development and management of databases and files, and supervision of employees in addition to her instructional responsibilities, the mayor’s office reported to the council.

Blunt holds Bachelor of Arts and Master of Fine Arts degrees.

New City of Superior Clerk Heidi Blunt works at her desk in the Government Center on Wednesday morning, May 17. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I really just want to build a nice department here,” Blunt said.

“In her time with the city, Heidi has demonstrated competency and professionalism in the City Clerk Office,” Paine wrote in a memo to the council. “Heidi will be an excellent leader for our City Clerk Office.”

Blunt is already making plans to prepare for the upcoming presidential election in 2024. She said she plans to start recruiting additional election workers and to better recognize them for the work they do for city voters.

“We have a lot of really great election workers,” Blunt said. “And we want to find ways the community can recognize that work that they are doing for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New City of Superior Clerk Heidi Blunt walks into her new office in the Government Center on Wednesday morning, May 17. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram