Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior council appoints new chief building inspector

Brian Bustrak will step into the top building inspection position in January 2024 when Peter Kruit retires.

Man and woman pose for a photo in the city building inspection office
Commercial Inspector Brian Bustrak, left, stands at the building inspection counter on Monday, July 24, with the city's new building permit technician, Amanda Granlund. Bustrak was named to lead the building inspection division when Chief Building Inspector Peter Kruit retires in January. Granlund has been in her new role for about two weeks.
Shelley Nelson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The city’s commercial inspector will serve as the next chief building inspector.

The Superior City Council appointed Brian Bustrak to fill the top position in the building inspection division at its July 18 meeting. Bustrak will take over when the current chief, Peter Kruit retires. Kruit’s last day on the job will be Jan. 4, 2024.

Bustrak, who was promoted to assistant chief building inspector in January, has worked in the city's building inspection division since June 2021. He holds certifications as a Wisconsin and Minnesota professional engineer, Wisconsin commercial building inspector, and as a Wisconsin uniform dwelling code construction and heating, ventilation and air condition inspector.

Prior to joining the city, he owned his own engineering consulting business; served as a senior project manager for Krech, Ojard and Associates and NORAMCO Engineering; and taught mechanical and mechatronics engineering.

The variety of Bustrak’s experiences prompted Kruit to recruit him to work for the city more than two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because of my background, it made it a little easier to jump the hurdles to get the certifications," Bustrak said.

Managers in the Public Works Department, which oversees the building inspection division, encouraged him to apply for the chief building inspector position. An open recruitment was held, and Bustrak said he encouraged officials to hire someone better if possible, but his candidacy rose to the top.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
  1. Charges filed for battery near youth baseball game
  2. Photos: Coyote lounges around Superior
  3. Woodstock Bay landing to close for construction

“I’ll tell you what; it’s an excellent team here,” Bustrak said. “I’ve worked in a few different engineering consultancies and was in the engineering education business for a while, and this is one of the best teams I have ever worked with.”

As a property owner and observer, Bustrak said he’s seen the standards improve over the years, and that is something he would like to ensure he continues when he steps into the new role.

However, Bustrak said he recognizes that there are challenges ahead as well. The city’s plumbing inspector plans to retire, leaving Bustrak to fill the commercial inspector, plumbing inspector and long vacant electrical inspector positions.

Bustrak said master plumbers and electricians would not have a hard time acquiring the needed credentials.

“They could be a huge asset to helping us raise the bar,” Bustrak said. “Our primary mandate as a department is to protect the public safety and ensure the places we live and work and do business … they’re safe and remain safe.”

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Hail pounds Superior; Gordon fisherman lands hefty trout
13h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Superior School Board member charged with election fraud
19h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
032621.n.st.Shipping1.jpg
Local
Study: Great Lakes shipping supports more than 240K jobs
23h ago
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Caricature of photographer educating public on a colonoscopy
Health
Carlson: Getting ready for my close-up
15h ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
BIZ-JOBS-GET
Wisconsin
Wisconsin jobs hit record high as unemployment nears record lows
21h ago
 · 
By  Sarah Lehr / Wisconsin Public Radio
Epic building on Tower Avenue.
Business
Pedro's Grill and Cantina slated to open in Superior
4d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
1947 clip from the Superior Telegram announcing winner of first annual Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational.
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Celebrating women's golf and more
3d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten