Superior council appoints new chief building inspector

SUPERIOR — The city’s commercial inspector will serve as the next chief building inspector.

The Superior City Council appointed Brian Bustrak to fill the top position in the building inspection division at its July 18 meeting. Bustrak will take over when the current chief, Peter Kruit retires. Kruit’s last day on the job will be Jan. 4, 2024.

Bustrak, who was promoted to assistant chief building inspector in January, has worked in the city's building inspection division since June 2021. He holds certifications as a Wisconsin and Minnesota professional engineer, Wisconsin commercial building inspector, and as a Wisconsin uniform dwelling code construction and heating, ventilation and air condition inspector.

Prior to joining the city, he owned his own engineering consulting business; served as a senior project manager for Krech, Ojard and Associates and NORAMCO Engineering; and taught mechanical and mechatronics engineering.

The variety of Bustrak’s experiences prompted Kruit to recruit him to work for the city more than two years ago.

“Because of my background, it made it a little easier to jump the hurdles to get the certifications," Bustrak said.

Managers in the Public Works Department, which oversees the building inspection division, encouraged him to apply for the chief building inspector position. An open recruitment was held, and Bustrak said he encouraged officials to hire someone better if possible, but his candidacy rose to the top.

“I’ll tell you what; it’s an excellent team here,” Bustrak said. “I’ve worked in a few different engineering consultancies and was in the engineering education business for a while, and this is one of the best teams I have ever worked with.”

As a property owner and observer, Bustrak said he’s seen the standards improve over the years, and that is something he would like to ensure he continues when he steps into the new role.

However, Bustrak said he recognizes that there are challenges ahead as well. The city’s plumbing inspector plans to retire, leaving Bustrak to fill the commercial inspector, plumbing inspector and long vacant electrical inspector positions.

Bustrak said master plumbers and electricians would not have a hard time acquiring the needed credentials.

“They could be a huge asset to helping us raise the bar,” Bustrak said. “Our primary mandate as a department is to protect the public safety and ensure the places we live and work and do business … they’re safe and remain safe.”