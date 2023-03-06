Superior considers extending landfill agreement with WLSSD

SUPERIOR — An agreement between the city and the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District for landfill services could be extended until the landfill is expected to close.

The public works committee approved the extension Thursday, March 2. The new agreement, if approved by the city council March 21, would run through June 2026, when the landfill is projected to run out of space.

The city has no plans to seek permits for another landfill cell, and would close the city-owned landfill permanently.

The goal is to maintain the contract for the life of the landfill.

WLSSD has contracted with Superior to use the city-owned landfill since 2006; the district contract pays about 80% of the cost of the annual $5 million cost to operate the landfill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from the contract has allowed the city to provide low-cost garbage collection, disposal and recycling to Superior residents, Public Works Director Todd Janigo said in a memo to the city council.

Most of the terms of the extended agreement remain the same, except for termination of the agreement, Janigo said.

Previously, the city had to provide 12-month notice to the WLSSD board to terminate the agreement. Now the city has 10 days to notify WLSSD if the city receives a report that suggests the landfill would close before June 30, 2026.

“Right now, all of our volume studies come in and they say mid-2026 so that’s the date we put on it,” Jangio said. “If for some strange reason, maybe we get a volume study in April that says, we may run out in 2025, we have to let them know within 10 days that we got a volume study that says 2025. They need a year to go through the process … for another landfill.”

Janigo said he doesn’t anticipate that happening because the volume studies have been consistent. He said the contract could be further extended if future volume studies suggest the landfill would remain open longer than mid-2026.

“They’ve been working with us very, very well,” Janigo said of WLSSD.