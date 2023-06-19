Superior committee examines closure of homeless encampment

SUPERIOR — The city's Public Safety Committee on Thursday, June 15 received an update on the clearing of the homeless encampment under the Belknap Street viaduct.

The shutdown marked the end of a two-year balancing act as officials tried to minimize the problems caused by the encampment while providing support to those living there, according to Mayor Jim Paine.

“One of the things we quickly discovered was there was no single policy that would address the issues that created the encampment, nor the issues that were created by the existence of the encampment,” he said.

Especially after we saw the rats and really got into the cleanup yesterday, it was pretty heartbreaking knowing that people were living down there amongst that. Jen Stank, coordinated response specialist, Superior Police Department

Superior Police take down tents under the Belknap Street viaduct during a cleanup of the homeless encampment on Wednesday, June 14. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Each person living there had unique challenges that caused them to be living outdoors, and all require individualized solutions. According to Jen Stank, coordinated response specialist with the Superior Police Department, the majority of them were from Superior and have ties here. They included unmarried couples who did not want to be separated and people with felony convictions that made it tough to secure housing. There is a six-month to one year waiting list for apartments, the committee was told.

Despite efforts by the Superior Police Department, Stank and other city departments, the amount of trash and debris accumulating at the site tipped the balance and led Paine to declare an emergency and shut down the encampment.

The roughly 20 people living there were given until June 12 to leave. When city crews arrived June 14 to clean the area up, seven or eight people were still on site salvaging what they could. They were asked to leave before cleanup began.

“It’s hard seeing people lose their home, but also knowing that this wasn’t safe for them, this wasn’t helping them in any way to allow this to happen,” Stank said. “Especially after we saw the rats and really got into the cleanup yesterday, it was pretty heartbreaking knowing that people were living down there amongst that.”

An estimated 20 tons of garbage — 12 dump truck loads — were taken from the area before it was fenced. The accumulation of debris was the result of a number of factors, Paine said, including people who were evicted bringing many of their belonging with them; people planning to get into housing soon collecting items they would need; items that were donated or picked off curbs during spring cleanup; and people who dumped items from apartment or storage unit clean outs at the encampment instead of paying landfill fees.

The sheer volume of debris became a health, sanitation and fire risk.

“I think the fact that we have to close it is unfair to people that really did try to follow as many rules as they could and live somewhat discreetly in an extreme situation, but I believe there was a high level of exploitation of both these people and this space that now necessitates closure,” Paine said.

Arnold, left, who declined to give his last name, sits beside Faye Livangood, a volunteer with the Ruth House ministry, as the homeless encampment under the Belknap Street viaduct is cleaned up behind them on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The Superior Police Officers who came to clear the area did so with kindness and respect, Livangood said: "It actually was probably one of their finest hours." Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Where did the people living at the encampment go? Stank said they dispersed throughout the area — one went to CHUM in Duluth, one got an apartment; one was at a storage unit; a few went to Duluth; a couple went to the Nemadji Trailer Park.

"And there's already been rumors that there's more encampments that are kind of popping up other places," Stank said.

She plans to continue working with both those who were under the viaduct and the rest of the unsheltered population in the city.

The takeaway, the committee was told, was that large encampments should be discouraged in future.

“Moving forward, it’s my opinion that when we have homeless encampments like this pop up, we need to do what we can to shut it down immediately,” Stank said.

“I don’t regret what we’ve done,” Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said, but “I also agree, too, we should take steps to ensure that we don’t allow another location to develop like this one did.”

“That approach has to be matched with a very aggressive attempt to provide services to make sure we’re not just criminalizing the act of the experience of being homeless,” Paine said. “We can’t make life harder for people for whom life is already almost as hard as it gets.”

The Superior City Council has the power to rescind the mayor’s decision or keep the area — a public right of way — closed. The public safety committee chose to hold the item in committee for an update next month.