Superior commission seeks ideas for public art

SUPERIOR — Artists and residents will have two opportunities to weigh in on what public art in Superior should be.

The city's Culture, Events and Public Art Commission is holding events at noon and 5:30 p.m. April 19 in the third-floor ballroom of the Superior Entrepreneurship Center, 1401 Tower Ave., to gather ideas as it works to fine tune its mission and vision statements.

The commission was formed by Mayor Jim Paine to determine how public funding for events and public art is spent in the city. It evolved from the festival committee after the city council approved an allocation to invest in public art.

“The goal of this event is to review both our mission, vision and ideas for the community with artists and see what they think we’re missing,” said Rebecca Scherf, chief of staff to the mayor.

Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz, chairperson of the commission, said the session will be an opportunity to explain the difference between the panel's mission and the role the Superior Council for the Arts has in the community.

The session will also give the public the opportunity to share their vision for public art and guide the commission’s vision and mission statements.

“I feel like everybody sitting in the room has information and can give a two-minute spiel and can inform and educate people all at once,” Nelson-Kavajecz said.

It’s a chance to inform and learn from the public, she added.

The format will be more like an active conversation, Scherf said, than a speech.

Depending on the number of people who attend, Nelson-Kavajecz said commissioners could have a conversation with a group of attendees and present those ideas to the broader group.

The goal is to answer the question: “What would you like to see for public art in Superior?”

“I would love to see people I’ve never seen before,” Commissioner Lindsey Graskey said.