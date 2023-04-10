99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Superior commission seeks ideas for public art

Listening sessions will allow artists and residents to weigh in with ideas.

110521.n.st.PostOffice2.jpg
Upcoming listening sessions on public art will be held at the Superior Entrepreneurship Center on Tower Avenue.
Jed Carlson / 2021 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Artists and residents will have two opportunities to weigh in on what public art in Superior should be.

The city's Culture, Events and Public Art Commission is holding events at noon and 5:30 p.m. April 19 in the third-floor ballroom of the Superior Entrepreneurship Center, 1401 Tower Ave., to gather ideas as it works to fine tune its mission and vision statements.

The commission was formed by Mayor Jim Paine to determine how public funding for events and public art is spent in the city. It evolved from the festival committee after the city council approved an allocation to invest in public art.

“The goal of this event is to review both our mission, vision and ideas for the community with artists and see what they think we’re missing,” said Rebecca Scherf, chief of staff to the mayor.

Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz, chairperson of the commission, said the session will be an opportunity to explain the difference between the panel's mission and the role the Superior Council for the Arts has in the community.

The session will also give the public the opportunity to share their vision for public art and guide the commission’s vision and mission statements.

“I feel like everybody sitting in the room has information and can give a two-minute spiel and can inform and educate people all at once,” Nelson-Kavajecz said.

It’s a chance to inform and learn from the public, she added.

The format will be more like an active conversation, Scherf said, than a speech.

Depending on the number of people who attend, Nelson-Kavajecz said commissioners could have a conversation with a group of attendees and present those ideas to the broader group.

The goal is to answer the question: “What would you like to see for public art in Superior?”

“I would love to see people I’ve never seen before,” Commissioner Lindsey Graskey said.

By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
