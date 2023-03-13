6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior commission OKs policy change to recruit more women firefighters

The change would allow the fire department to hire a pregnant woman who qualified for the certified hiring list. A firefighter would have one year from her time of hire to pass the test.

011819.n.st_.Fire3_.jpg
Engine 3 of the Superior Fire Department packs up hoses after extinguishing a fire at the Manning Motel in Superior in 2019.
Jed Carlson / 2019File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
March 13, 2023 04:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The Superior Fire Department has struggled to attract women to its ranks.

While Superior is slightly above the national average for female firefighters, one retirement would put the department below average, according to Fire Chief Camron Vollbrecht.

Fewer than 5% of all career firefighters in 2020 were women, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The city's Police and Fire Commission took a first step Thursday, March 9, to improve those numbers in Superior.

Commissioners made an exception to the city's hiring policy that would allow the fire department to hire a pregnant woman who qualified for the certified hiring list.

Because of a pregnancy, past candidates have not been able to complete the Candidate Physical Ability Test required prior to the second interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we’re not able to hire someone ... because of (pregnancy), it’s going to limit our ability to attract women to the fire department in the future," Vollbrecht said.

Superior commissioners agreed it was reasonable to give women who qualify up to a year from their time of hire to pass the test. The one-time exception is just the start of a broader discussion that could change the way firefighters are hired in the future.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
A group of people stand together while a woman cuts a red ribbon with a big pair of scissors
  1. St. Luke's remodels Superior's Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center
  2. Dispatches from Douglas County: Election previews, the Grand Foot Path, state hockey debrief and more
  3. Superior officials reprimand city clerk

“I have some concerns about that not being expanded beyond pregnant women,” said Cammi Janigo, human resources director. “That’s why we want to have a bigger discussion.”

After all, she said other temporary medical conditions could impede an individual’s ability to take and pass the physical ability test.

“What if you have a female with a broken arm, stuff like that?” Janigo asked.

Vollbrecht said while he originally asked for a change to the hiring process, he recognized that would require more discussion. He asked for a one-time exception with the goal of having a broader discussion before the next process to create the certified hire list.

Virginia, Hibbing and Cloquet all hire with a one-year window for CPAT, Vollbrecht said. Without a similar policy, he said it could put the Superior Fire Department at a disadvantage for recruiting female firefighters.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Dead coucilman's name to appear on ballot; Family gathers to celebrate Borea couple
March 10, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
031023.n.st.CouncilElection.jpg
Local
Kyle, Moffat seek Superior council seat
March 10, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
031023.n.st.CouncilElection.jpg
Local
Kyle, Moffat seek Superior council seat
March 10, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Two rolls of Future Voter stickers rest on voting machine.
Local
3 candidates vie for 2 seats on Superior School Board
March 09, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
092019.s.st.BudGrant1.jpg
Sports
Bud Grant, legendary Vikings coach and Superior athletic standout, dies at age 95
March 11, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
APC Neenah vs. Superior boys basketball 030923 2250 ttm.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Spartans, Eagles denied in sectional finals
March 11, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports