News

Superior clerk addresses ballot error

After a limited number of unsigned absentee ballots went out Tuesday, Feb. 7, city clerk Camila Ramos is taking steps to correct the error.

070221.n.st.Clerk4.jpg
Camila Ramos works at the main counter at the Superior City Clerk’s office in the Government Center in Superior Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Jed Carlson / 2021 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
February 09, 2023 04:00 PM

SUPERIOR — An error in ballot processing was caught in the Superior City Clerk’s Office this week.

Ballots that didn’t include required initials of election officials were mistakenly sent out in the mail or used by in-person absentee voters.

The issue affected 23 ballots in total, including six that were cast in person Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The city is in the process of reaching out to affected voters by sending letters to those who voted in person and sending new ballots to 17 voters whose ballots were mailed on Tuesday, said city clerk Camila Ramos.

“These things are going to happen when we’re processing as many ballots as we do, and when we have help in the office to get these out the door in a 24-hour period," Ramos said.

Deputy city clerk Heidi Blunt said a temporary worker mistakenly grabbed unsigned ballots to prepare absentee ballot packages.

Anyone who has concerns that their absentee ballots hadn’t been initialed can request a replacement ballot before Thursday, Feb. 16, and cast their vote again, Ramos said. The issue was limited to ballots handled Tuesday.

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
