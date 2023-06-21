Superior class of 1973 celebrates 50 years

SUPERIOR — The Superior Senior High School class of 1973 is planning its 50-year reunion for the last weekend in July.

SSHS class of ’73 will gather for music, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar from 6 p.m. to midnight July 28 at the Barker’s Island Inn, 300 Marina Dr.

On July 29, a mixer will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the Belknap Lounge, 130 Belknap St. Music and food will be provided, and a cash bar will be available.

The cost to attend is $40 for one or both nights and a block of rooms will be available at the Barker’s Island Inn. Classmates are encouraged to spread the word.

For information, contact John Munnik at jmunnik@aol.com or visit the class reunion Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/SSHS.Class73.Reunion to download the reunion registration form.

Registrations should be sent to Mary Sutherland Haraldson, PO Box 402, Superior, WI 54880.