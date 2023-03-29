99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Superior city clerk resigns

Camila Ramos agreed to sever her employment with the city rather than face possible termination.

Camila Ramos works on her computer at the Superior City Clerk’s office in the Government Center in Superior Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after the city council approved her appointment.
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 10:35 AM

SUPERIOR — The city will begin a search for a new city clerk after the April 4 election.

City Clerk Camila Ramos entered into a separation agreement with the city Friday, March 24. Ramos, who had been placed on paid administrative leave March 15, agreed to a voluntary separation from her employment with the city of Superior.

Ramos was facing potential charges before the civil service commission to terminate her appointment and employment with the city.

Under the terms of the separation agreement Ramos signed Friday, her resignation is effective immediately; however, she will remain in a paid status through June 24 with all accumulated paid leave to be paid out July 7.

Cammi Janigo, human resources director, said the salary will cost the city about $20,500.

The city has also agreed to cover health and dental insurance through July 31, at which time family health coverage would be paid for with banked time through Dec. 31, 2024.

Mayor Jim Paine said it wasn’t clear to him whether the agreement would save the city money, but he thought that would be the likely outcome of the agreement.

Ramos relinquished all rights and claims against the city and anyone representing the city of Superior under the agreement. She also agreed not to file any lawsuits, charges or complaints against the city in connection with her employment or separation beyond the enforcement of the separation agreement.

The city provided an exception for a complaint Ramos filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on March 18, after she was placed on administrative leave.

The city also agreed to provide a neutral employment reference if requested.

Ramos was placed on administrative leave one week after she lost an appeal of a letter of reprimand issued by the mayor . In January, Paine issued the disciplinary letter citing Ramos’s inappropriate and unprofessional treatment of staff; ineffective training and delegation of work; and insubordination, in violation of several city policies.

The appeal, heard by the city's Human Resources Committee on March 8, cost the city about $8,100 in attorney’s fees and staff wages. The attorney who presided over the hearing billed the city $6,300 for his services, said City Attorney Frog Prell, who represented Superior during the appeal.

Janigo said $1,800 in wages for employees necessary for the hearing was a modest estimate that didn’t include benefit costs or the “many, many hours of prep time consumed by staff.”

Ramos was hired in the City Clerk’s office in January 2016, and was appointed city clerk in September 2021.

“I thank Camila Ramos for her service to the city of Superior, and we are looking forward to beginning the search process for a new clerk after the election,” Paine said.

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
