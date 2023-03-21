99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Superior city clerk placed on administrative leave

City officials are considering charges before the civil service commission to terminate clerk Camila Ramos.

070221.n.st.Clerk2.jpg
Camila Ramos stands in the doorway of the Superior City Clerk’s Office in the Government Center in Superior on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Ramos was placed on administrative leave March 15.
Jed Carlson / 2021 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 9:44 AM

SUPERIOR — City Clerk Camila Ramos was placed on paid administrative leave as city officials consider bringing charges to the civil service commission for termination of her appointment and employment.

According to the memo dated Wednesday, March 15, Ramos is required to be available to the mayor, city attorney and human resources director during regular working hours for communication or meetings but has been instructed not to return to the City Clerk’s Office without prior approval from human resources.

“They had me turn in my keys before they escorted me out of the building like some criminal,” Ramos said.

In addition to her keys, Ramos was instructed to turn over her city cell phone, ID card, access fob and any other city-owned equipment that was in her possession, according to the memo. She was instructed to collect as many personal belongings as she could gather to bring home; anything not taken the day of the memo would require Ramos to make special arrangements with human resources to collect.

She was also instructed not to have contact with subordinates or other city employees concerning city business.

Ramos said she is fearful she could get herself fired after hearing from some city employees who expressed concern and running into one city employee in a local store.

The memo was hand delivered one week after Ramos lost an appeal with the Human Resources Committee regarding a letter of reprimand issued by the mayor. In January, Mayor Jim Paine issued the disciplinary letter citing Ramos’s inappropriate and unprofessional treatment of staff; ineffective training and delegation of work; and insubordination, in violation of several city policies.

The Human Resources Committee upheld the letter of reprimand after about four hours of testimony from former and current city employees and the mayor. The committee stated insubordination was the primary reason for upholding the disciplinary action.

It’s not clear if those past actions were the reason for placing on Ramos on administrative leave or if new allegations have come forward.

While the appeal was made public when Ramos requested an open hearing, Paine said it remains a personnel matter and he cannot comment. However, he said he hopes to be as transparent as possible and release as much information as he can soon.

The mayor testified March 8 that the city had sufficient cause to terminate Ramos based on her past actions.

Cammi Janigo, the city's human resources director, said she was not able to comment on the matter as it is "a pending personnel issue."

Deputy City Clerk Heidi Blunt has been named acting city clerk in Ramos’s absence. Blunt was training election workers Monday, March 20, at the Government Center in preparation for the April 4 election.

