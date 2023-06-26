Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Superior celebrates art underfoot

Event highlights the 2022 Storm Drain Art Project, murals that were created to raise awareness about stormwater pollution.

081222.N.ST.Murals Anndrea drain.JPG
Artist Anndrea Ploeger paints a mural on the sidewalk next to a storm drain on the 1400 block of Tower Avenue on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. It is one of five murals that were painted in 2022 to remind people to keep the drain areas clean because stormwater flows directly into local waterways. An event celebrating the murals takes place June 29 at Empire Coffee.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

A celebration of the 2022 Storm Drain Art Project takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at Empire Coffee, 1204 Tower Ave. in Superior. The open house event will have artists’ work for sale, food to eat and live music from Similar Dogs.

The City of Superior Environmental Services Division led the 2022 Storm Drain Art Project and partnered with the Northwestern Wisconsin Lung Health Alliance. Artists Anndrea Ploeger, Chelsey Miller, Dawn Turchi and Rachel Eisenmann designed and installed their murals throughout the summer and fall. Their work, which can be found in Downtown Superior, along Tower Avenue and Belknap Street, raises awareness about stormwater pollution.

Visit the Storm Drain Art page on the city of Superior website to learn more about the project, which began in 2014, and locate storm drain murals in the city.

Logo for new city program that aims to engage LGBTIA+
Local
Pride art contest open for Superior youth
A panel of judges will choose the winners, who will have the opportunity to showcase their artwork.
June 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

By Staff reports
