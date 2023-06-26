Superior celebrates art underfoot

A celebration of the 2022 Storm Drain Art Project takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at Empire Coffee, 1204 Tower Ave. in Superior. The open house event will have artists’ work for sale, food to eat and live music from Similar Dogs.

The City of Superior Environmental Services Division led the 2022 Storm Drain Art Project and partnered with the Northwestern Wisconsin Lung Health Alliance. Artists Anndrea Ploeger, Chelsey Miller, Dawn Turchi and Rachel Eisenmann designed and installed their murals throughout the summer and fall. Their work, which can be found in Downtown Superior, along Tower Avenue and Belknap Street, raises awareness about stormwater pollution.

Visit the Storm Drain Art page on the city of Superior website to learn more about the project, which began in 2014, and locate storm drain murals in the city.