Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Superior cathedral prepares for centennial

A three-phase project will prepare the Cathedral of Christ the King for the next century as it nears its 100-year anniversary, officials said.

Crews work outside cathedral.
Crews work outside of Cathedral of Christ the King on Belknap Street in Superior on Thursday, June 29.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Construction underway at Cathedral of Christ the King is the first phase of projects to prepare the church for its centennial celebration in 2027.

“All of this is motivated by the 100-year anniversary," said Father Andrew Ricci, rector of Cathedral of Christ the King.

The church turns 100 on Dec. 24, 2027. Planning and construction of the cathedral took place from 1923-1927. It was the fusion of two parishes: Sacred Heart Church, located where the chancery is today, and St. Joseph Church, which was located on a portion of the site where Cathedral School now stands, Ricci said.

“This is really just the work to prepare for the party,” Ricci said.

Sign outside of cathedral.
A sign shows some of the plans for Phase 1 as crews work outside of Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior on Thursday, June 29.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The first phase of the current project will cost about $1.2 million, said Jessica Poskozim, development director for the church. Funding for the project was raised with a capital campaign launched in 2022, she said. The overall cost for the three phases of the project is about $2.1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Church officials laid out the needs for all the projects and why they needed to be done, Ricci said. During a series of social events and tours, he said people could learn more about what practical projects needed to be done. About 120 volunteers stepped up to help with the campaign, he said.

Poskozim said she has deep gratitude for the parishioners who have contributed and the many businesses that have assisted with the project.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
Local
Fun for all at the 2023 Gordon Good Neighbor Days Parade
Here's some snapshots from a great day out.
July 01, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Clint Austin
FILE: St. Louis County Courthouse
Local
Attorneys, family prepare for Duluth trial in dismemberment case
A judge was asked to consider limits on testimony in the killing of Ricky Balsimo, while the victim's family expressed frustration over the trial's venue.
July 01, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Mayor, governor and senator talk after press conference.
Local
Wisconsin officials want Biden to fund replacement bridge
The $1.8 billion project to replace the Blatnik Bridge would benefit 42 states and nine provinces in Canada, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson.
June 30, 2023 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 30, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
June 30, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Longtime barber 'A cut above the rest'; Rockmont Club turns over flag raising rites
Headlines from Douglas County's past.
June 30, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
People wearing red white and blue patriotic themed clothing participating in outdoor parade
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Fourth of July weekend edition
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
June 30, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Man poses for a portrait
Local
Superior veteran honored with flag ceremony
Dan Knight was awarded a Silver Star, the third-highest military combat decoration, for bravery during the Vietnam War.
June 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Briana Fiandt / Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center
A white and blue cruise ship sails at sunset
Local
Cruise company to leave Great Lakes, sell ships
An American Queen Voyages ship visited Duluth twice this year.
June 29, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Parents' Night Out, July 4 events and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
June 29, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Canal Park at dusk
Local
Drought kept Lake Superior water level flat in June
It usually rises nearly 3 inches over the month.
June 29, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Everybody understood what needed to be done to make it safe and accessible, officials said.

“I was deeply moved by the generosity of the folks,” Ricci said. “It’s always heartwarming when you look at these difficult financial circumstances, and people say ‘You’ve got to get it done … we’ll make the sacrifice.’”

The project underway will expand the fire lane to create diagonal handicap parking; rebuild the exterior elevator entrance for greater safety; replace the plaza in front of the church; reduce the width of the steps leading up to the plaza; remove the existing blacktop to resurface the entire parking lot; and repair the east steps going down into Kress Hall.

Crews work at cathedral.
Crews work outside of Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior on Thursday, June 29.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

By reducing the width of the stairs, Poskozim said the church will regain green space that is being given up to create diagonal parking.

The first phase is expected to be complete by Aug. 1, Ricci said. Once that’s done, he said work inside the church will begin and stonework will be scheduled when masons are available.

The next phase includes repairing exterior stone; replacing lighting; upgrading sound and video to livestream Mass; and replacing the elevator and air conditioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third phase will redo the roof. While the building's terra cotta tiles are in relatively good shape, the fasteners that hold them are almost 100 years old and are slowly loosening and wearing out.

“We wanted to take care of safety concerns first,” Ricci said. “And then deal with things that will maintain the building and allow us to pray here for the next 100 years. We’ll take good care of the cathedral so she can take good care of us … Like any good homeowner, you’ve got to keep up your house. We’re going to keep up God’s house.”

Crews work outside cathedral.
Crews work on stairs and a ramp outside of Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior on Thursday, June 29.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County divorces for June 30, 2023
June 29, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
canoe
Local
Boundary Waters fully opens with Spice Lake fire under control
June 29, 2023 07:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Manager talks in coffee shop.
Local
2540 Coffee House opens in Superior
June 28, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Manager talks in coffee shop.
Local
2540 Coffee House opens in Superior
June 28, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Crews tear down stadium.
Local
UWS takes first step toward new stadium
June 28, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
4152558+1UmhOwtShrRvWcn8kAIcgHVYx2YSVGZHL.jpg
Northland Outdoors
EPA seeks input on Great Lakes restoration plan
July 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Two grouse dance
Northland Outdoors
Book details Northwestern Wisconsin’s strange sandy landscape
July 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers