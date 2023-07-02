Superior cathedral prepares for centennial

SUPERIOR — Construction underway at Cathedral of Christ the King is the first phase of projects to prepare the church for its centennial celebration in 2027.

“All of this is motivated by the 100-year anniversary," said Father Andrew Ricci, rector of Cathedral of Christ the King.

The church turns 100 on Dec. 24, 2027. Planning and construction of the cathedral took place from 1923-1927. It was the fusion of two parishes: Sacred Heart Church, located where the chancery is today, and St. Joseph Church, which was located on a portion of the site where Cathedral School now stands, Ricci said.

“This is really just the work to prepare for the party,” Ricci said.

A sign shows some of the plans for Phase 1 as crews work outside of Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior on Thursday, June 29. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The first phase of the current project will cost about $1.2 million, said Jessica Poskozim, development director for the church. Funding for the project was raised with a capital campaign launched in 2022, she said. The overall cost for the three phases of the project is about $2.1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Church officials laid out the needs for all the projects and why they needed to be done, Ricci said. During a series of social events and tours, he said people could learn more about what practical projects needed to be done. About 120 volunteers stepped up to help with the campaign, he said.

Poskozim said she has deep gratitude for the parishioners who have contributed and the many businesses that have assisted with the project.

Everybody understood what needed to be done to make it safe and accessible, officials said.

“I was deeply moved by the generosity of the folks,” Ricci said. “It’s always heartwarming when you look at these difficult financial circumstances, and people say ‘You’ve got to get it done … we’ll make the sacrifice.’”

The project underway will expand the fire lane to create diagonal handicap parking; rebuild the exterior elevator entrance for greater safety; replace the plaza in front of the church; reduce the width of the steps leading up to the plaza; remove the existing blacktop to resurface the entire parking lot; and repair the east steps going down into Kress Hall.

Crews work outside of Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior on Thursday, June 29. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

By reducing the width of the stairs, Poskozim said the church will regain green space that is being given up to create diagonal parking.

The first phase is expected to be complete by Aug. 1, Ricci said. Once that’s done, he said work inside the church will begin and stonework will be scheduled when masons are available.

The next phase includes repairing exterior stone; replacing lighting; upgrading sound and video to livestream Mass; and replacing the elevator and air conditioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third phase will redo the roof. While the building's terra cotta tiles are in relatively good shape, the fasteners that hold them are almost 100 years old and are slowly loosening and wearing out.

“We wanted to take care of safety concerns first,” Ricci said. “And then deal with things that will maintain the building and allow us to pray here for the next 100 years. We’ll take good care of the cathedral so she can take good care of us … Like any good homeowner, you’ve got to keep up your house. We’re going to keep up God’s house.”