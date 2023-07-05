Superior businesses highlight giving during open house

SUPERIOR — A team of beauty businesses used a June 15 open house as a time to give back.

In addition to unveiling their newly renovated space at 1705 Tower Ave., the owners of Vivid Beauty and Wellness, Allure Laser and Aesthetics and Studio Faus donated two baskets and a box full of styling products and needed hygiene items to Harbor House Crisis Shelters . The nonprofit provides emergency shelter, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing for homeless families and single women.

Krystal Brandstatter, executive director of Harbor House Crisis Shelters, from left, poses with business owners Jolene Sajec-Timmers, Lainy Schorr and Faustina Lehto-Timmers during an open house for the businesses. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“Our women come in with absolutely nothing, usually the shirt on their back. And we like providing them with, you know, some new items that they can use that they may not have had. It brings a smile to their face,” said Krystal Brandstetter, executive director of Harbor House. “We’re just super appreciative to the community coming together for us and just helping us help other people who are in need.”

The shelter is currently full. Summer is usually busy, Brandstatter said, because the utility shut off moratorium ends and people who were using that utility money to make rent payments get evicted. With the recent cleanup of the encampment under the Belknap Street viaduct , they’ve been getting even more calls for shelter.

Meanwhile, rent prices have risen in the area. “That’s why low-income housing is so important for us,” Brandstatter said. “Waiting lists can be months to a year long.”

Harbor House works with women and families to build their credit score and rental history to allow them to eventually move into their own housing. “We’re trying to give them that second chance,” Brandstatter said.

The businesses that gave back included:



Vivid Beauty and Wellness , a full medical-grade skincare line and all-natural teeth whitening for in-studio sessions and at-home after-care founded by Jolene Sajec-Timmers.

Lainy Schorr, owner of Allure Laser and Aesthetics, stands in her newly renovated space at 1705 Tower Ave. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Allure Laser and Aesthetics , a full-service laser clinic and med spa run by Lainy Schorr. Services include Botox and injections, skin pen, microdermabrasion, laser hair removal, radiofrequency skin tightening and cellulite reduction, teeth whitening and dermaplaning.



Studio Faus , run by hair stylist and beauty consultant Faustina Lehto-Timmers.

Schorr, who grew up in Superior, said her family has always been involved in the community. That’s why she chose to ground her business in Superior. “It’s so nice to be in your own town, helping out,” she said.

The business owners said they plan to team up again in August to host a back-to-school event with neighbor Serenity Spa and Salon and their independent stylists.

This story was updated at 10:50 a.m. July 5, to reflect that Krystal Brandstatter is the executive director of Harbor House Crisis Shelters. It was originally posted at 7 a.m. July 5. The Telegram regrets the error.