Superior begins work to fix illicit sewer discharge

After discovering ammonia in a swale near 23rd Avenue East, the Environment Services Division investigated the source and developed a plan to eliminate it.

Superior Wastewater Treatment Plant.jpg
The Wastewater Treatment Plant in Superior.
Shelley Nelson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 8:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Construction will get underway Monday, Aug. 7, to correct an illicit discharge discovered last year during routine testing by the Environmental Services Division.

Elevated levels of ammonia, indicative of urine, were discovered in the stormwater outfall that runs into the swale near 23rd Avenue East.

After investigation, it was determined that a small number of private sanitary laterals were not properly connected to a sanitary sewer when it was constructed in the 1930s. Two homes adjacent to the alley northeast of East Second Street near 23rd Avenue East remained connected to a pipe installed in the 1880s, which has conveyed stormwater to a swale in the area since 2018. Prior to that, the pipe emptied into the bay.

The project will fix the current sewer configuration to eliminate the discharge of wastewater into the swale. After replacing about 300 feet of existing sewer, private sewer service laterals will be connected to the new pipe. The entire length of the alley will undergo a full reconstruction and will be finished with asphalt.

During the project, temporary parking has been arranged on the north side of 23rd Avenue East, and garbage collection will take place on the south side of 23rd Avenue East.

Sewer service will be temporarily interrupted when the lateral connections are established to the sewer main. Residents will be notified in advance of the interruption.

Mail will be held temporarily at the Post Office until the alley is accessible.

The project is expected to be complete in two to three weeks, weather permitting. Northern Interstate Construction, of South Range, was awarded the nearly $117,373 contract.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
