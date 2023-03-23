Superior-based Reclaim Recovery moves to new format

SUPERIOR — Two Saturdays a month, Brittany Miller and Sara Brown join forces to offer unconditional support for those affected by addiction.

They helm Reclaim Recovery, a non-faith based, pathway neutral peer support group that meets from 5:30-7 p.m. the first and third Saturday of each month in the offices of indiGO, a nonprofit empowering people with disabilities in Northwestern Wisconsin, at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9.

Reclaim Recovery, which launched in January 2022 is no longer a Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART) program. It has been retooled, the leaders said, to be more inclusive.

“We wanted to make it more welcoming to everybody. Whatever your pathway to recovery is, that’s what we want to support,” said Brown, a case manager with Harbor House Crisis Shelters. “So if you are utilizing a harm reduction model, we support you. If you’re using complete abstinence, we support you. If you’re just thinking about getting sober and want to sit in on our meeting, we support you.”

Those who support somebody who’s in the recovery lifestyle are also welcome, said Miller, program coordinator for Harbor House.

Both leaders have experience with treatment and recovery. They’ve known people who have lost the fight with addiction, as well.

“It’s literally killing everybody. Heroin doesn’t really discriminate against anybody; fentanyl doesn’t discriminate,” Miller said.

Brittany Miller, one of the leaders of the Reclaim Recovery support group, looks over the check in questions on Saturday, March 18, before the group's meeting at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“People are dying and they don’t have to, and that’s why we keep doing this. If four people come, we’ll keep going,” Brown said. “There’s no reason for people to die. We do recover.”

The Superior program, the only non-12-step recovery support group in Douglas County, fills an important niche.

“It is a wonderful resource to offer those in our community who are working to be in recovery, especially for those who shy away from faith based or 12-step based programs,” said Cindy Grahn, clinical substance abuse counselor with The Superior Treatment Center. “It is vitally important to have diverse recovery support groups because addiction recovery is a unique process to each individual. The more options that are out there, the more likely it is they will engage in community support.”

That peer connection is important, according to Tiffany Johnson, a substance abuse counselor with Lake Superior Community Health Center.

“People that are trying to be in recovery or stay in their recovery, it gives them more options to connect with different people, new people, sober people,” Johnson said. “I mean, the more we can have in this community, the better.”

On Saturday, March 18, Brown and Miller made coffee, set out snacks, arranged fidgets on the tables and unveiled the check-in questions for the day. The group tackles different recovery-related topics each session, as well as an activity.

Miller and Brown said they get as much out of the sessions as those who attend.

"At least one person in the group during check in or just sharing something else is going to say something that I’ve been internally thinking about for the last few days," Miller said.

Brittany Miller, one of the leaders of the Reclaim Recovery support group, sets up a sign outside the office suite where the group meets at 2911 Tower Ave. on Saturday, March 18. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

It happens at every meeting, Brown said.

“That’s the importance of being around like-minded people when you’re in sobriety and recovery,” Miller said.

Reclaim Recovery also offers a crisis line, 715-803-6958, for anyone in need. People can find someone to talk to or learn how to start a journey to sobriety. Miller and Brown said they can listen and help identify resources for anyone who calls.

“We just want to give addicts a fighting chance,” Brown said.

Reclaim Recovery is a free program. Donations are welcomed. Both Super One Foods and Cub Foods have donated gift cards to help cover the cost of snacks. Miller said the group is interested in connecting with sponsors or agencies to set up activities such as bowling or swimming for participants.

Email reclaimrecovery22@outlook.com, call the crisis line or join the Reclaim Recovery - An Addiction Support Group Facebook Page for more information.

Brittany Miller holds up a sign with the number for the group's crisis line, and the phone it connects to during set up for a meeting on Saturday, March 18, at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram