Superior author's recovery memoir inspires readers

SUPERIOR — A Superior woman’s new graphic memoir takes readers on a journey through a year of recovery from addiction. In “365 Lessons: A Year in Early Recovery,” author and illustrator Lydia “Nibs” Noble shares her steps into sobriety.

A 2011 Superior High School graduate who has been sober for 528 days, Noble said she brought a notebook and pencil to her first treatment session and started to fill it with quotes and sketches. Within a few weeks, she knew it was a story she wanted to tell.

Lydia “Nibs” Noble smiles as she holds "365 Lessons: A Year in Early Recovery" her new graphic memoir in Superior on Wednesday, July 5. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I’m very much a Wisconsin drinker, and I think a lot of people don’t see that as a problem,” Noble said.

While her addiction story wasn’t particularly interesting, she felt her recovery was.

“Writing the book was kind of a tribute to myself and my journey and, of course, helping people. I think a lot of people are going to read my book and see their own selves in it,” Noble said.

Readers who provided reviews called the book inspirational.

“She made her struggle an asset in focusing on what is important to create a happy life,” said Mary Anderson-Petroske, Noble’s eighth grade English teacher.

Lydia “Nibs” Noble ponders a question about her new graphic memoir in her studio at her home in Superior on Wednesday, July 5. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Nick Heck, of Duluth, finished the whole thing in one sitting.

“It’s heartbreak, humor and hope all glued into one book,” he said.

The book’s honesty and real-life moments had him reflecting on his own relationship with addictive substances.

If it can even spark one person to be curious about changing their drinking habits, or not taking a pill that someone gave you at a bar or something, that’s all I want … I just want people to be safe and be smart. Lydia "Nibs" Noble

“What sticks out is how easy it is to find one’s self somewhere within the pages … true to the title, there are insightful lessons waiting for you,” said Heck.

Katie Krantz of Grand Marais called Noble's perspective on substances relatable.

"Additionally, the book made me think about things like self-care and social expectations in a way that I hadn't before,” Krantz said.

Anderson-Petroske said she appreciated Noble’s willingness to share her struggles in an open and public way.

“As I traveled on Lydia’s journey with her, I smiled, choked up, and celebrated with her as she created a life that is worthy of her wonderfulness,” Anderson-Petroske said.

Noble's illustrations add another layer by showing activities the author focused on as she embraced her sobriety — gardening, golfing, making pretzels, stained glass art and more.

Her memoir is told over the backdrop of Douglas County. Readers might recognize local places on the pages, from Hidden Greens Golf Course in Solon Springs and the Amnicon Bar to Wisconsin Point and the greenhouse across from Dan’s Feed Bin. One of Noble’s favorite chapters features pictures of houses within walking distance of her own.

A comic artist and illustrator, Noble earned a bachelor’s degree in entertainment design with a concentration in comics and sequential art from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. She currently works as both a graphic artist for Superior Choice Credit Union and a freelance artist. Her recent work includes a set of stickers highlighting Cook County, Minnesota destinations for Visit Cook County and promotional artwork for Redhead Creamery in Minnesota.

Empowering others

Lydia “Nibs” Noble laughs as she talks about her graphic memoir in Superior on Wednesday, July 5. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Noble chose to self-publish the memoir because she wanted to get the story out there and spread awareness, not just about alcohol addiction but about the dangers of fentanyl. The book includes chapters on post acute withdrawl syndrome and fentanyl awareness. One of the catalysts that led Noble to seek treatment was the loss of her cousin, who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The book launch for “365 Lessons: A Year in Early Recovery” will be part of an educational event at Superior Public Library from 5-7:30 p.m. July 27 that will include resource tables and information about needle exchanges, fentanyl test strips, naloxone, treatment options and initiatives Douglas County has taken to address the opioid epidemic.

“I just really want people to learn something and feel empowered by that information,” Noble said.

Maybe, she said, they’ll think about their own alcohol or drug use.

“If it can even spark one person to be curious about changing their drinking habits, or not taking a pill that someone gave you at a bar or something, that’s all I want … I just want people to be safe and be smart."

The book is available through Noble’s website, lydianoble.com, and at Zenith Bookstore in Duluth. It will also be available for sale at the library event. Visit the Lydia "Nibs" Noble Facbook page for additional information.

Lydia “Nibs” Noble talks about her new book in her office in Superior on Wednesday, July 5. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Lydia “Nibs” Noble works on a piece in her studio at her home in Superior on Wednesday, July 5. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram