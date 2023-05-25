Spring projects take center stage

SUPERIOR — Northern Lights Elementary School families were treated to live music and an art show during the school's spring concert on May 18.

The following are some of the pieces students have worked on this year.

A clay coil container titled "Flowers" by Khiley, a third grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School. Students learned various methods for hand building with clay. Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher

A landscape by Rayne, a third grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School. Using a variety of lines, students created a landscape of one of their favorite places. Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher

A paper weaving by Luna, a first grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School. Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher

A radial design by Thora, a fifth grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School. The students used compasses and analogous color schemes to create their pieces. Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher

Artwork by Northern Lights Elementary School first grader Ben uses abstract designs inspired by the artist Joan Miro. Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher

A clay coil container created by Adley, a third grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School. Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher

Artwork by Northern Lights Elementary School first grader Liam was inspired by artist Joan Miro's abstract designs. Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher

A piece by Harrison, a third grader at Northern Lights Elementary School, was inspired by the artist Piet Mondrian. The work involves vertical and horizontal lines drawn with a ruler. Students then colored in sections with primary colors only. Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher

Artwork by Peyton, a fifth grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School, was inspired by the work of artist Lois Mailou Jones. It features an African mask and traditional African symbols. Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher

