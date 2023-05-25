Spring projects take center stage
Student artwork was on display during the spring concert at Northern Lights Elementary School.
SUPERIOR — Northern Lights Elementary School families were treated to live music and an art show during the school's spring concert on May 18.
The following are some of the pieces students have worked on this year.
The digital artwork reflects nature, activities and popular culture.
TikTok users at Superior High School share their view on proposed bans of the app.
The action included a 5.97% base increase for the cost of living and a 2.03% increase to bring salaries more in line with other districts, according to District Administrator Frank Helquist.
The university held its spring commencement ceremony Saturday at Wessman Arena
Students at Superior High School celebrated Spring Fling Week on Friday, May 19, with "Anything but a Backpack Day."
The initiative was organized by National Honor Society members at the high school.
Northwestern High School seniors share the background behind their pieces.
Graduation speakers for the class of 2023 have been chosen, and seniors have received honors.
School board member Michael Meyer resigned due to work and scheduling conflicts. Candidates have until May 24 to submit applications.
This feature is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.
ADVERTISEMENT