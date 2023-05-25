99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Spring projects take center stage

Student artwork was on display during the spring concert at Northern Lights Elementary School.

Artwork inspired by the work of Lois Mailou Jones.
Artwork by Addison, a fifth grader at Northern Lights Elementary School, was inspired by the work of artist Lois Mailou Jones. It includes an African mask and traditional African symbols.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher
By Staff reports
Today at 10:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Northern Lights Elementary School families were treated to live music and an art show during the school's spring concert on May 18.

The following are some of the pieces students have worked on this year.

A clay coil container created by a student
A clay coil container titled "Flowers" by Khiley, a third grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School. Students learned various methods for hand building with clay.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher
A landscape by a student
A landscape by Rayne, a third grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School. Using a variety of lines, students created a landscape of one of their favorite places.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher
A paper weaving by a student
A paper weaving by Luna, a first grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher
A radial design by a student
A radial design by Thora, a fifth grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School. The students used compasses and analogous color schemes to create their pieces.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher
READ MORE IN EDUCATION
Digital mosaic flower created by a student
Local
Northern Lights students piece together mosaic masterpieces
The digital artwork reflects nature, activities and popular culture.
May 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Graphic of two teenage girls with their smartphones
Local
Congress attempts controversial TikTok ban
TikTok users at Superior High School share their view on proposed bans of the app.
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Bethany Roe / Spartan Spin
3812378+Solon Springs Logo.jpg
Local
Raises approved for Solon Springs School staff
The action included a 5.97% base increase for the cost of living and a 2.03% increase to bring salaries more in line with other districts, according to District Administrator Frank Helquist.
May 23, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
students and faculty participate in commencement activities
Local
University of Wisconsin-Superior celebrates its graduates
The university held its spring commencement ceremony Saturday at Wessman Arena
May 20, 2023 07:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Student holds a pillow.
Local
Photos: Spartans use pillows, slow cookers and more instead of backpacks
Students at Superior High School celebrated Spring Fling Week on Friday, May 19, with "Anything but a Backpack Day."
May 20, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
writing contest.jpg
Local
Poem: Pho for Sad Sisters
Northwestern High School Francesca Germano shares a poem.
May 10, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Francesca Germano / Northwestern High School
051223.N.ST.Youth NHS.jpg
Local
Feminine products provided in Northwestern High School bathrooms
The initiative was organized by National Honor Society members at the high school.
May 10, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Brinley Tonn / The Octagon
KaylaPaulsen.jpg
Local
Inspiration sparks student art in Maple
Northwestern High School seniors share the background behind their pieces.
May 10, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
051223.N.ST.NHS grad speakers.jpg
Local
Graduation countdown begins at Northwestern High School
Graduation speakers for the class of 2023 have been chosen, and seniors have received honors.
May 09, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
042123.N.ST.Consolidation board.JPG
Local
Wanted: Superior School Board member
School board member Michael Meyer resigned due to work and scheduling conflicts. Candidates have until May 24 to submit applications.
May 09, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Art using abstract designs created by a student
Artwork by Northern Lights Elementary School first grader Ben uses abstract designs inspired by the artist Joan Miro.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher
A clay coil container
A clay coil container created by Adley, a third grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher
Art inspired by Joan Miro
Artwork by Northern Lights Elementary School first grader Liam was inspired by artist Joan Miro's abstract designs.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher
A line drawing by a student
A piece by Harrison, a third grader at Northern Lights Elementary School, was inspired by the artist Piet Mondrian. The work involves vertical and horizontal lines drawn with a ruler. Students then colored in sections with primary colors only.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher
Art created by a student in the style of Lois Mailou Jones
Artwork by Peyton, a fifth grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School, was inspired by the work of artist Lois Mailou Jones. It features an African mask and traditional African symbols.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher

This feature is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Four police officers pose for a photo after their swearing in ceremony
Local
Superior Police Department swears in 4 officers
May 24, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Government Center in Superior
Local
Boardwalk column: City, county offices closed Monday
May 24, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Soph edited.psd_1.jpg
Local
How has commercial tobacco impacted your life?
May 24, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Sophia Backlin and Morgan West / Spartan Spin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052220.n.st.MemorialDay3.jpg
Local
Memorial Day weekend activities planned for 2023
May 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
3358506+police-lights.jpg
Local
One killed in Douglas County crash
May 24, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
052623.N.ST.Grizzly's.JPG
Local
Superior Grizzly's set to close
May 23, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Three young light-skinned children stand holding hands in a black-and-white photo taken circa 1945. Two girls about six years old wear thigh-length coats; a boy about four years old wears a dark suit.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Rare photos show very young Bob Dylan in northern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler