Solon Springs students study nature

SOLON SPRINGS — Students visited the timber harvest at the school forest recently.

The group included a mixture of high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors interested in forestry, along with eighth and ninth grade students in Environmental Education class.

Forester Brent Blaylock with Bell Timber/Pole organized the opportunity for students to ask questions and meet the logging company at the school forest's timber sale on April 20.

