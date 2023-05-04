Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Solon Springs students study nature

A timber sale gave students a first-hand look at logging and forestry work, while a group of Cub Scouts built birdhouses.

050523.N.ST..jpg
Solon Springs students visit the timber harvest at the school forest on Thursday, April 20.
Contributed / Julie Fromm
By Julie Fromm / Solon Springs School
Today at 7:00 PM

SOLON SPRINGS — Students visited the timber harvest at the school forest recently.

The group included a mixture of high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors interested in forestry, along with eighth and ninth grade students in Environmental Education class.

Forester Brent Blaylock with Bell Timber/Pole organized the opportunity for students to ask questions and meet the logging company at the school forest's timber sale on April 20.

May art Solon cub scouts.jpg
Cub Scouts from Pack #97 built bluebird houses to replace the ones in disrepair behind the Solon Springs School ballfield, pictured behind them.
Contributed / Julie Fromm
Julie Fromm is a paraprofessional and after school coordinator at Solon Springs School.

This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

