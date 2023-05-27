Solon Springs students celebrate graduation day

SOLON SPRINGS — Senior status for some students in Solon Springs changed in the early afternoon Saturday, May 27 after moving the tassel on their hats from left to right, signifying their status at graduates.

The 2023 ceremony was held in the Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium at Solon Springs School.

Kyra Latvala delivers the valedictory address during the graduation ceremony for the Solon Springs class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Kyra Latvala delivered the valedictory address while Marianne Lear spoke as the salutatorian. Twenty students were part of the Solon Springs Class of 2023.

Members of the Class of 2023 are Gloriana Allen, Trey Carter, Caiden Cimermancic, Brendon Clark, Ava Dailey, Kaya Evans, Gretchen Hammond, Claire Holmstrom, Heath Hoyt, Carson Kaunonen, Alastair Klebe, Colton Lane, Kyra Latvala, Marianne Lear, Isabel Molina, Bailey Monson, Zoe Smith, Kendall Stegmann, Loreena Trump and Marissa Windsor.

Marianne Lear wears a decorated mortarboard during the Solon Springs class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Kaya Evans, left, and Zoe Smith join arms while walking through an aisle toward the stage to begin the graduation ceremony for the Solon Springs class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Isabel Molina bumps fists with Solon Springs superintendent Frank Helquist ahead of the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 in the hallway outside of Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Brendon Clark, left, and Colton Lane walk through an aisle toward the stage to begin the graduation ceremony for the Solon Springs class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Marianne Lear smiles while Holly Jones, Solon Springs principal, helps with placing the salutatorian medal on Lear during the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Jenna Smith, right, receives a hug from Solon Springs graduating senior Kaya Evens during the presentation of flowers portion of the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Isabel Molina displays emotion after being announced as a recipient of a Roger H. Nelson and Jane L. Nelson UWS Foundation Scholarship for $10,000 during the graduation ceremony for the Solon Springs Class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Caiden Cimermancic shakes hands with Holly Jones, Solon Springs principal, after receiving his diploma during the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Heath Hoyt holds up his diploma during the graduation ceremony for the Solon Springs Class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune