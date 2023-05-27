99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Solon Springs students celebrate graduation day

20 students were part of the Class of 2023.

High School students moving the tassels on their mortarboards during a graduation ceremony.
Members of the Solon Springs High School class of 2023 move the tassels on their mortarboards from left to right, signifying their status as high school graduates during the graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium.
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Today at 4:59 PM

SOLON SPRINGS — Senior status for some students in Solon Springs changed in the early afternoon Saturday, May 27 after moving the tassel on their hats from left to right, signifying their status at graduates.

The 2023 ceremony was held in the Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium at Solon Springs School.

A high school senior girl speaking into a microphone.
Kyra Latvala delivers the valedictory address during the graduation ceremony for the Solon Springs class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium.
Kyra Latvala delivered the valedictory address while Marianne Lear spoke as the salutatorian. Twenty students were part of the Solon Springs Class of 2023.

Members of the Class of 2023 are Gloriana Allen, Trey Carter, Caiden Cimermancic, Brendon Clark, Ava Dailey, Kaya Evans, Gretchen Hammond, Claire Holmstrom, Heath Hoyt, Carson Kaunonen, Alastair Klebe, Colton Lane, Kyra Latvala, Marianne Lear, Isabel Molina, Bailey Monson, Zoe Smith, Kendall Stegmann, Loreena Trump and Marissa Windsor.

A decorated mortarboard at a graduation ceremony.
Marianne Lear wears a decorated mortarboard during the Solon Springs class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium.
Two girls walking toward the stage at a high school graduation ceremony.
Kaya Evans, left, and Zoe Smith join arms while walking through an aisle toward the stage to begin the graduation ceremony for the Solon Springs class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium.
Two people bumping fists at graduation ceremony
Isabel Molina bumps fists with Solon Springs superintendent Frank Helquist ahead of the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 in the hallway outside of Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium.
Two boys walking through an aisle toward the stage at a high school graduation ceremony.
Brendon Clark, left, and Colton Lane walk through an aisle toward the stage to begin the graduation ceremony for the Solon Springs class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium.
A woman places a medal around a graduating high school senior girl.
Marianne Lear smiles while Holly Jones, Solon Springs principal, helps with placing the salutatorian medal on Lear during the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium.
Two people hugging during a graduation ceremony.
Jenna Smith, right, receives a hug from Solon Springs graduating senior Kaya Evens during the presentation of flowers portion of the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium.
A girl cries during her high school graduation ceremony.
Isabel Molina displays emotion after being announced as a recipient of a Roger H. Nelson and Jane L. Nelson UWS Foundation Scholarship for $10,000 during the graduation ceremony for the Solon Springs Class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium.
A high school student shaking hands with the principal during the graduation ceremony.
Caiden Cimermancic shakes hands with Holly Jones, Solon Springs principal, after receiving his diploma during the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium.
A high school student holds up his diploma at graduation.
Heath Hoyt holds up his diploma during the graduation ceremony for the Solon Springs Class of 2023 Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium.
High School graduates posing in their caps and gowns.
Eighteen members of the Solon Springs Class of 2023 pose ahead of the graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 at Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium.
