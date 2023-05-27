Solon Springs students celebrate graduation day

SOLON SPRINGS — Senior status for some students in Solon Springs changed in the early afternoon Saturday, May 27 after moving the tassel on their hats from left to right, signifying their status at graduates.
The 2023 ceremony was held in the Sandy "Spin" Slade Gymnasium at Solon Springs School.
Kyra Latvala delivered the valedictory address while Marianne Lear spoke as the salutatorian. Twenty students were part of the Solon Springs Class of 2023.
Members of the Class of 2023 are Gloriana Allen, Trey Carter, Caiden Cimermancic, Brendon Clark, Ava Dailey, Kaya Evans, Gretchen Hammond, Claire Holmstrom, Heath Hoyt, Carson Kaunonen, Alastair Klebe, Colton Lane, Kyra Latvala, Marianne Lear, Isabel Molina, Bailey Monson, Zoe Smith, Kendall Stegmann, Loreena Trump and Marissa Windsor.
