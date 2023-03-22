Solon Springs selects new superintendent

SOLON SPRINGS — The School District of Solon Springs has selected Peter Hopke for its new superintendent.

Hopke currently serves as the director of pupil services and special education for the Spooner Area School District, a position he’s held since 2021.

Hopke embodies the energy, integrity and genuine passion for serving students that the school board identified as essential qualities for its next leader, according to a March 14 news release from Dominick Madison, agency administrator of Cooperative Educational Service Agency 12. The new superintendent will step into the position July 1. Current District Administrator Frank Helquist, who has been with the district since 2016, is leaving June 30.

The Solon Springs School Board unanimously hired Hopke following a rigorous search. They thanked staff, parents and community members for their participation in the process.

Prior to his director role, Hopke served as the principal for Spooner Elementary School, where he began working in 2018. He has been in K-12 education for 22 years. Hopke also serves as the Battalion Commander (rank-Lieutenant Colonel), for the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

“I am truly honored to be named the next district administrator for the School District of Solon Springs,” Hopke said in the release. “This district has a commitment to excellence in and out of the classroom, which I have watched grow into being one of the best districts, not only in the area, but in the state. The district has a commitment to provide the best individualized learning experience for every student, which is impressive. Very few districts provide such an opportunity.”

A native of Washburn County, Hopke said he is very familiar with the towns and villages that make up the Solon Springs School District.

“My goal is to be a visible leader in the district and throughout our communities, interacting with students, staff and community members. I am looking forward to leading our district and ensuring that each and every one of our students finds success now and in the future,” Hopke said.