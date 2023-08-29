6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Solon Springs land donation continues legacy of conservation

A Duluth native gifted land to the Solon Springs School District for outdoor education.

Man cuts ribbon at new school forest
Richard Flint cuts a ribbon for a piece of land he is donating to the Solon Springs School District on Friday, July 7. The 11.25 acre parcel will be used for outdoor education.
Contributed / Shannon Dickenson
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 7:00 PM

SOLON SPRINGS — The Solon Springs School District has another school forest.

At its July 17 meeting, the Solon Springs School Board accepted a donation of 11.25 acres of forest land from Richard Flint for educational purposes.

The parcel had been enrolled under the Managed Forest Law program, according to Matt Blaylock with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’s Division of Forestry, but Flint really wanted to leave it to a school. He and his late wife, Carol, began communicating with the school district last year about donating the land.

“It’s because of my wife, who was a teacher through many years, and unfortunately she died before we could get it all done,” Flint said, but they knew the donation would benefit students.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Former Superior School Board member appears in court
The judge ordered a $2,000 signature bond in the election fraud case. Stupak's next court appearance set for Tuesday, Sept. 5
8h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County Circuit Court Gavel 2
Local
Charge dismissed against volunteer pastor
A news story led to the Duluth man's arrest.
11h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
ambulance.jpg
Local
2 die in single-vehicle crash in Duluth
The crash occurred near the intersection of Haines Road and Skyline Parkway.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Record low temps leave 'frost on the pumpkin'
From the Aug. 27, 1968 Telegram: "The temperature dipped to a chilly 35 degrees at the Weather Bureau. The previous record low for August was 36 degrees on Aug. 14, 1964."
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
dragon boating in lagoon
Local
Photos and video: Paddle power at Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival
The event is put on by the Rotary Club of Superior.
1d ago
 · 
By  Clint Austin
Water droplets collect on web and grass.
Local
Photos: A closer look at a misty morning
"On Wednesday, Aug. 23, I was walking back into my house after being out at another shoot and happened to look down near my back steps," writes Jed Carlson.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
1937 gas station in Gordon wi
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Preserving a historic building
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 25, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Government Center in Superior
Local
Boardwalk column: Youth representatives sought for county board
"The goal is to bring a youth voice to government, to learn how the county government operates, gain new skills and to enrich your community," writes Lindsey Nelson.
3d ago
 · 
By  Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Owner poses outside new childcare facility.
Local
Child care expansion brings owner full circle
Newborn 2 School Education owner Amy Benson purchased New Horizons Children's Center Aug. 1. The expansion happened at a time when city officials are ramping up recruiting for child care providers.
4d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Flint, 88, was born and raised in Duluth, according to an interview Flint participated in with the University of Minnesota Duluth. He attended UMD for his undergraduate degree and went on to attend Northwestern University for law school. Upon graduating from law school, he moved back to Minnesota and practiced law in the Twin Cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flint purchased the Douglas County land in 1958 and planted many of the red pine trees on the property by hand, according to Blaylock.

The property they donated is on the opposite side of Lake St. Croix from the school, near Hidden Greens Golf Course. The district also has an 80-acre industrial school forest south of the school on U.S. Highway 53, according to Environmental Education Coordinator Julie Fromm. The two parcels are roughly the same distance from the school, but the new donation offers a quieter, more remote spot where students can enjoy the forest.

Group walks through the woods
Richard Flint, second from right, and Matt Blaylock, right, discuss with Flint's family members what trees can be seen in an 11.25 acre parcel of land in Solon Springs on Friday, July 7. Flint donated the land to the Solon Springs School District.
Contributed / Shannon Dickenson

“We’ll put in some trails for snowshoeing, hiking, definitely tree identification, maybe taking kids camping — any kind of environmental education that just pertains to being outdoors,” Fromm said.

Blaylock has known Flint, who has a summer home in Barnes, for decades. He said the former Minnesota attorney has a long legacy of major conservation projects.

“We were just getting into it at that time when I was coming back, and so I was with that group of people,” Flint said.

He pushed for enactment of the Minnesota Environmental Policy Act and the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act, which gave ordinary citizens the legal standing to protect Minnesota’s natural environment, according to his daughter, Laurie Bremer. He was instrumental in organizing Minnesota’s North Star chapter of the national Sierra Club and the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy; was involved in establishing the Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness; and helped lobby for and defend the Boundary Waters Wilderness Act of 1978.

“His daughter was talking about how he started an initiative of taking disadvantaged youth from the (Twin Cities) metro area to the Boundary Waters, which was really neat to hear,” said Solon Springs Superintendent Pete Hopke.

The initiative was set up as a memorial in memory of the Flints’ son, Thomas, who died in a motorcycle accident in 1990.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his children and grandchildren at his side, Flint held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new school forest July 7. Blaylock pointed out a variety of trees that could be seen from the road — spruce, balsam, red pine, jack pine, northern pin oak, white birch and more.

"This is a really special piece," Fromm said.

Family poses on donated land
Richard Flint, fifth from left, poses for a picture with family members on Friday, July 7, on a piece of property in Solon Springs that he is donating to the Solon Springs School District.
Contributed / Shannon Dickenson

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
The Husky refinery Thursday in Superior that was affected by last year's explosion and asphalt fire. Crews are currently on site continuing demolition as permiting for new construction is underway. --- Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com
Local
Second Cenovus Superior emergency response in 2 days
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival practice near Barker's Island
Local
Community Calendar: Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival and more
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
ambulance.jpg
Local
Body of missing pilot recovered from Lake Superior
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NFL: Preseason-Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers
Pro
Packers cap preseason by edging Seahawks
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Superior Hiking Trail
Northland Outdoors
What's the future of the Superior Hiking Trail?
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Player makes a catch.
Prep
Prep football: Lakers roll past Evergreens in season opener
2d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
high school boys play soccer
Prep
Prep report: Lumberjacks come up short against Two Rivers
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports