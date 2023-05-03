Solon Springs art is for the bees
Students painted colorful boxes for a local beekeeper.
SOLON SPRINGS — Fourth and fifth grade students from Solon Springs School participated in a community service project for a local beekeeper, who is working towards a master's degree in beekeeping.
They painted two beehive boxes for him. Students really enjoyed creating these bee boxes and were very excited to present them to him. They did a bee-utiful job.
Becky Semborski is an art specialist at Solon Springs School.
This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.
