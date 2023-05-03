Solon Springs art is for the bees

SOLON SPRINGS — Fourth and fifth grade students from Solon Springs School participated in a community service project for a local beekeeper, who is working towards a master's degree in beekeeping.

They painted two beehive boxes for him. Students really enjoyed creating these bee boxes and were very excited to present them to him. They did a bee-utiful job.

From left, student artists Jace Velacich, Mila Breitzmann and Kellyn Nelson paint flowers onto a beehive box for a local beekeeper during class at Solon Springs School. Contributed / Becky Semborski

Solon Springs students Ethan Essen, back, and Delia Voynich paint a blue section of a beehive box during class. Contributed / Becky Semborski

Solon Springs students Rowan Evans, left, and Brooklyn Denham paint a pink section of beehive boxes in the classroom at the school. Contributed / Becky Semborski

Melody Schneider adds flowers to a pink section of beehive boxes in the classroom at Solon Springs School. Contributed / Becky Semborski

Beehive boxes painted by fourth and fifth grade students at Solon Springs School rest in the classroom. The boxes were painted as a community service project for a local beekeeper. Contributed / Becky Semborski

Becky Semborski is an art specialist at Solon Springs School.

