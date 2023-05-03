99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Solon Springs art is for the bees

Students painted colorful boxes for a local beekeeper.

050523.N.ST.Solon Bees3.jpg
Fourth and fifth grade students at Solon Springs School gather around the beehive boxes they painted in art class.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
By Becky Semborski / Solon Springs School
Today at 7:00 AM

SOLON SPRINGS — Fourth and fifth grade students from Solon Springs School participated in a community service project for a local beekeeper, who is working towards a master's degree in beekeeping.

They painted two beehive boxes for him. Students really enjoyed creating these bee boxes and were very excited to present them to him. They did a bee-utiful job.

050523.N.ST.Solon Bees 2.jpg
From left, student artists Jace Velacich, Mila Breitzmann and Kellyn Nelson paint flowers onto a beehive box for a local beekeeper during class at Solon Springs School.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
050323.N.ST.Solon bees1.jpg
Solon Springs students Ethan Essen, back, and Delia Voynich paint a blue section of a beehive box during class.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
050523.N.ST.Solon bees7.jpg
Solon Springs students Rowan Evans, left, and Brooklyn Denham paint a pink section of beehive boxes in the classroom at the school.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
050523.N.ST.Solon bees8.jpg
Melody Schneider adds flowers to a pink section of beehive boxes in the classroom at Solon Springs School.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
050523.N.ST.Solon bees4.jpg
Beehive boxes painted by fourth and fifth grade students at Solon Springs School rest in the classroom. The boxes were painted as a community service project for a local beekeeper.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
Becky Semborski is an art specialist at Solon Springs School.

This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

