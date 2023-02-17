Snowshoe races return to Oakland

TOWN OF OAKLAND — Stan Dzikonski trekked across the snowy field beside the Oakland Town Hall Tuesday, Feb. 14 — a preview of things to come. The field will transform into a race track for all ages Feb. 26 when the Oakland Snowshoe Races return.

“I’m very excited. It cannot go away. There’s some things that should go away. I don’t think this is ready to go away,” said town supervisor Dana Dolsen.

Stan Dzikonski, front left, looks on as Oakland Town Supervisor Dana Dolsen points out her son and daughter, who are pictured on one of the buttons from the town's annual snowshoe race on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the town hall. Behind can be seen Dolsen's husband, Greg. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Initially called the Lyman Lake Snowshoe Race, the event traces its roots to a barroom bet in 1971. The prize at the end of that first trek around the lake? A six-pack of pop. The races were sponsored by Ty’s Rainbow Inn for more than a decade, but were shuttered in 1983 when Ty retired and the Rainbow Inn was lost to a fire.

The races returned four years later, helmed by the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, until the COVID-19 pandemic closed them down.

This year's reboot is being organized by members of the fire department and the Oakland Community Group.

“I feel that it would be a shame to let it go ... it’s part of our community,” said Dolsen, who helped launch the community group about a year ago.

The partnership was key to bringing the event back. The fire department has 10 members, Dzikonski said, but only five are active.

“And that’s why this would have ended, because there just wasn’t enough people," Dolsen said.

Organizers hope to bring neighbors together. People in the town are quick to help each other, Dolsen said, like one big family.

"And there’s some family we just don’t know and we want to bring them in,” she said. “We have new families that have moved to the town of Oakland and we want them to be a part of it.”

The community group held a fall festival in September at the town hall. They intend to offer a calendar of events this year, from spaghetti suppers to farmers' markets. First up is the snowshoe races.

Stacy Fornengo, a member of the town of Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, wears a pair of snowshoes on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the town hall. Snowshoes made of wood or aluminum are allowed at the races. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Registration begins at 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Oakland Town Hall, 6152 S. Douglas County Road K, with races kicking off at 1 p.m. in the neighboring field. There will be a one-eighth mile races for children age 4-10; as well as a three-eighths mile race for children ages 11-13. Half-mile races will be held for teens 14-16, adults 17-25, adults 26-39, adults 40-54 and mixed 55 and older. A 1-mile mixed open race will be held, as well as an open cash dash.

The cost to race is $3, and everyone is invited to participate in the family event.

"Meet people, new faces," said town clerk Stacy Fornengo, a member of the fire department.

There will be concessions available in the town hall and fire barrels outside for people to warm up. Proceeds from the event will be split between the fire department and community group.

No snowshoes? No problem. Snowshoes from Four Corners Elementary School will be available to use; the town has a few pairs as well. Both wooden and aluminum snowshoes are allowed.

The event is also part recruitment drive. The fire department is seeking volunteers who want to help their neighbors.

This year's awards will be ribbons and specially etched mugs for adults, with ribbons and cups filled with candy for kids.

“The kids have so much fun, too, you know, like when they cross the finish line or they’re trying to run in snowshoe races,” Fornengo said.

Stan Dzikonski, a member of the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, snowshoes across a field beside the town hall on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The field will become a snowshoe racetrack Feb. 26. The community is invited to participate. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Fire department members issued a challenge to neighboring departments. The first race on the slate will be a firefighters' relay race for teams of four. There have been as many as eight teams represented in the past, with bragging rights and a trophy on the line.

“It is a traveling trophy," Fornengo said. "We don’t have it.”

The award is currently held by the town of Superior, and Oakland firefighters hope to take it back. They encouraged area departments to come compete. The races will take place, regardless of how much snow is on the ground.

“If there’s not enough, we’ll have foot races,” Fornengo said.

The goal, she said, is to get people together.

Royalty and raffles

Nominations and votes are being taken at The Kettle Bar for this year's snowshoe king and queen, at 25 cents per vote. The royalty will be crowned Feb. 25 at the bar, with live music from Born Too Late at 8 p.m.

A raffle with a grand prize of $500 cash will be held the day of the races; winners do not need to be present. Raffle tickets are available at Four Corners Gas Station, Amnicon Bar, The Kettle Bar or at the event.

Visit the town website, townofoakland.net , the Town of Oakland Volunteer Fire Department or Town of Oakland, Douglas County Facebook pages for more information.

Some of the organizers of the Oakland Snowshoe Races, from left, Stan Dzikonski, Stacy Fornengo, Greg Dolsen and Dana Dolsen, pose for a picture surrounded by items from past snowshoe races. The event traces its roots back to a barroom bet in 1971 and was held for many years on Lyman Lake. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Dana Dolsen holds a pin from one of the past Oakland Snowshoe Races at the Oakland Town Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Greg Dolsen, left, a member of the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, points out to fellow firefighter Stan Dzikonski their winning relay team on a collage from the 2000 Oakland Snowshoe Races on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Oakland Town Hall. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram