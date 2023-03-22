'Skeleton Whisperer' to speak at free genealogy workshop in Superior

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Genealogy Club will hold a free genealogy workshop, “Foolin’ Around with Your Family Tree,” at 5:30 p.m. March 31 at the Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave. in Superior. The event is also available via Zoom.

Register for the workshop online at https://douglaswigenealogy.org/fooling-around-with-tree .

At 5:30 p.m., Paula Stuart-Warren, a board certified genealogist, will be speaking on "Deeds: More than Land.” Stuart-Warren has written many articles on genealogy, authored the Minnesota Genealogical Reference Guide, and co-authored the best-selling “Your Guide to the Family History Library: How to Access the World’s Largest Genealogy Resource.” She currently edits her own blog, Genealogy by Paula.

Explore the past with the Archive Dive podcast







Sara Cochran, known as the Skeleton Whisperer, will present a program on "Missing: Reward! Locating Widows, Spinsters and Bachelors" at 7 p.m. Cochran is a professional genealogist with more than 25 years of research experience. Her research has taken her into nearly every state in the United States, as well as Ireland and Britain. She holds a Boston University Genealogical Research Certificate, a Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science, and is an alumnus of the ProGen Study Group.

Those who attend will be eligible for door prizes including a certificate for a one year MyHeritage complete account, a certificate for Legacy Family Tree software, a one year membership to www.FamilyTreeWebinars.com , a gift card from Superior Choice Credit Union and books from the Wisconsin State Genealogical Society.