99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

'Skeleton Whisperer' to speak at free genealogy workshop in Superior

Participants can attend in person, or via Zoom.

032323.N.ST.Genealogy a.JPG
The Douglas County Historical Society, shown in this Oct. 27, 2022 picture, will host a free genealogy workshop beginning at 5:30 p.m. March 31. Participants can also attend virtually via Zoom.
Maria Lockwood / File photo
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Genealogy Club will hold a free genealogy workshop, “Foolin’ Around with Your Family Tree,” at 5:30 p.m. March 31 at the Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave. in Superior. The event is also available via Zoom.

Register for the workshop online at https://douglaswigenealogy.org/fooling-around-with-tree .

At 5:30 p.m., Paula Stuart-Warren, a board certified genealogist, will be speaking on "Deeds: More than Land.” Stuart-Warren has written many articles on genealogy, authored the Minnesota Genealogical Reference Guide, and co-authored the best-selling “Your Guide to the Family History Library: How to Access the World’s Largest Genealogy Resource.” She currently edits her own blog, Genealogy by Paula.

Explore the past with the Archive Dive podcast
  • Archive_Dive-2022-ART-1400x1400.jpg
    The footprint of the Grand Foot Path in Douglas County
    March 08, 2023 12:00 AM
  • Archive_Dive-2022-ART-1400x1400.jpg
    Superior's Grand Opera House was indeed grand
    February 08, 2023 12:00 AM
  • Archive_Dive-2022-ART-1400x1400.jpg
    1 year later, the history of the century-old Superior buildings lost to fire
    January 11, 2023 12:00 AM
  • Archive_Dive-2022-ART-1400x1400.jpg
    Portrait of a Superior hero
    November 09, 2022 02:25 AM

Sara Cochran, known as the Skeleton Whisperer, will present a program on "Missing: Reward! Locating Widows, Spinsters and Bachelors" at 7 p.m. Cochran is a professional genealogist with more than 25 years of research experience. Her research has taken her into nearly every state in the United States, as well as Ireland and Britain. She holds a Boston University Genealogical Research Certificate, a Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science, and is an alumnus of the ProGen Study Group.

Those who attend will be eligible for door prizes including a certificate for a one year MyHeritage complete account, a certificate for Legacy Family Tree software, a one year membership to www.FamilyTreeWebinars.com , a gift card from Superior Choice Credit Union and books from the Wisconsin State Genealogical Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Big sendoff planned for East basketball team; residents protest Highway 13 relocation
From the March 20, 1973 Telegram: "The (Highway 13 users) committee called the proposed relocation a temporary effort that still leaves them with a dangerous road."
March 21, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
032323.N.ST.Solon Roof.jpg
Local
Snow load concerns close Solon Springs School
March 21, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
032323.N.ST.Meals check.jpg
Local
Photo: Chamber donates to Meals on Wheels
March 21, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
070221.n.st.Clerk2.jpg
Local
Superior city clerk placed on administrative leave
March 21, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Man holds gun barrel.
Local
Search for solution spurs new Superior business
March 20, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Election Inspector Carol Fransen gets “I Voted” stickers ready for voters
Local
Maple School Board candidates sound off on budget cuts
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
031023.n.st.CouncilElection.jpg
Local
Kyle, Moffat seek Superior council seat
March 10, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Two rolls of Future Voter stickers rest on voting machine.
Local
3 candidates vie for 2 seats on Superior School Board
March 09, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood