SHS students must put cell phones 'Away for the Day'

SUPERIOR — Superior High School students will be asked to put cell phones and other mobile devices “Away for the Day” during the 2023-2024 school year.

The policy, already in place at the other schools in the Superior School District, will now extend to the high school.

Cell phones, smart watches, tablets, portable gaming systems and other devices must be turned off and out of sight from the start of the SHS school day until the final bell at 3:06 p.m., according to a news release from district communications director David Coy. Students are not allowed to use any mobile devices during school hours. If a student needs to make an emergency call during the day, they can call from the main office.

“We believe that our students have the best chance to reach their highest potential when they are completely focused on learning while attending class,” said SHS Principal Aaron Fezzey. “Mobile devices often cause drama in and out of the classroom. This will affect our students' mental well being. According to several studies, the more students are on their devices, the worse their mental health is. SHS staff implements this policy to support students and build a stronger school community.”

All parents who need to reach their child during the school day may call SHS at 715-394-8720. One place devices can be during the school day is in a locker. Students interested in a locker should see the treasurer in the main SHS office.

Benefits of ban

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, the district launched a stoplight system to provide a consistent practice teachers and staff could use to let students know when and where it was acceptable to use a cell phone. When school returned to a more regular schedule in the 2021-2022 school year, administrators said the system wasn’t working.

Last fall, the district implemented “Away for the Day” at Superior elementary schools and Superior Middle School, effectively banning cell phone use during the school day.

“I did have families that were concerned about that move last year eventually come and say how it’s been really amazing to see the transformation,” Superior School Board member Brooke Taylor said during the board’s Monday, Aug. 14 meeting.

SMS Principal Aaron Lieberz said the move led to fewer distractions in the classroom.

“An unexpected but positive benefit was more student-to-student interactions, face-to-face conversations, peer relationships. So that was a big impact that wasn’t necessarily something that was on the forefront of our thinking. But boy, it sure made a big difference,” Lieberz said.

The stoplight system, in which cell phone use expectations could differ throughout the day, caused a lot of uncertainty for students.

“And you know, in a school this large, it’s better to just be all on the same page,” Lieberz said.

SMS’ rollout of the policy change included good communication with administrators, teachers, staff and families as well as a plan to support students after a first or second offense. That seemed to solve problems, he said, as they didn’t deal with many student offenses.

“We were pleasantly surprised with the response and the turnout with the whole new expectation,” Lieberz said.

There are a lot of schools across the region moving to ban cell phone use during the school day so students are better able to engage with teachers and group discussions, the principal said. Duluth Public Schools posted on its Facebook page in June that it was exploring an "Away for the Day" policy for all students, K-12, for the 2023-2024 school year. Requests for additional information were not immediately returned.