News Local

Senior Connections invites folks to buckle up, meet seniors

Community members have 25 different opportunities for a Meals on Wheels ride-along from March 20-24.

Meals on Wheels driver Jim Geegan delivers a meal along Oakes Avenue in Superior on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. After nearly 19 years delivering meals, Geegan, 83, will retire on Friday, Sept. 30.
By Maria Lockwood
February 24, 2023 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Senior Connections invites community members to travel through Superior and Douglas County with Meals on Wheels volunteers delivering meals to seniors next month.

The week-long March for Meals event takes place from March 20-24 and offers participants a chance to see how seniors are living in the community.

Participants can pick a day that works for them. There are five daily delivery routes available to choose from, for a total of 25 opportunities. If the School District of Superior closes due to weather conditions, Senior Connections closes and meal delivery is suspended.

Community members will meet at the Chartwells kitchen in the Yellowjacket Union on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus at 9:45 a.m. the day they choose to volunteer. They will buckle up and travel through the city with their driver, arriving back at university at about 12:30 p.m.

Participants should bring a decent winter jacket, good boots, gloves or mittens. Meals on Wheels drivers can find themselves climbing over snowbanks, delivering through rain, sleet and snow. For many program participants, the driver may be their only daily visitor.

Senior Connections, the designated Aging Unit for Douglas County, annually serves over 56,000 nutritionally balanced meals throughout Douglas County to seniors. Call Molly Andrews at 715-394-3611, or email nutritiondirector@seniorconnecctionswi.org for more information or to reserve a time slot to participate.

Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
