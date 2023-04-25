99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Second woman charged with homicide in fatal overdose death

The charges are the result of a six-month investigation, according to the Superior Police Department.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
April 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM

SUPERIOR — A Superior woman who allegedly supplied fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose in November made her initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday, April 24.

Madeline Jean Peterson, 26, is one of two women charged with party to first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death. The other, Cassidy Rose Anderson, 34, made her initial appearance April 10.

A $5,000 cash bond with a $20,000 signature bond was ordered for Peterson, who remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday, April 25.

Peterson, Madeline Jean.jpeg
Madeline Jean Peterson
Contributed / Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The charges against the women are the result of a six-month investigation by detectives with the Superior Police Department, according to a news release authorized by Lt. Michelle Pope.

Superior police officers were called to an address in the 1100 block of John Avenue for the report of a drug overdose Nov. 19, according to the release. Despite the initiation of life-saving measures by arriving officers, firefighters and paramedics, a 45-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Through the course of the death investigation, officers and detectives learned Anderson and Peterson were involved with the sale and delivery of the drugs. Anderson is accused of supplying the drug to Peterson, who delivered it to the Superior man, according to the criminal complaint.

Anderson also faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl in connection with a search warrant that was executed at her residence on North 12th Street April 6.

The next court appearance for both women was set for May 3. The reckless homicide charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000.

Overdoses on the rise

The city of Superior saw an approximately 21% increase in overdoses in 2022 compared to 2021, the news release said. There were 15 overdose deaths in Douglas County in 2022, according to information provided by Douglas County Medical Examiner Sheila Keup. Of those, 13 involved fentanyl or a mix of fentanyl and another drug. Those who died of fatal overdoses ranged in age from 19 to 58. Four were women; 11 were men.

Working with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office to charge those who sell and deliver these substances is just one way the police department works to prevent overdoses, Pope's release said.

Since 2018, the Superior Police Department has offered free inpatient and outpatient treatment through the Pathways to Hope program. Those looking for assistance with their addiction can come directly to the police department to enter the program, or reach out to Coordinated Response Specialist Jen Stank at 715-395-7374.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
