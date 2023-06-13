Second man charged in connection with Superior overdose death

SUPERIOR — A Duluth man who allegedly supplied the fentanyl that led to an overdose death in Superior made his initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court Thursday, June 8.

Hyron Alexander Anderson, 30, faces one count of party to first-degree reckless homicide.

Contributed / Douglas County Jail

A $30,000 cash bond was set for Anderson, who remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail Monday, June 12.

Anderson is the second man to be charged in connection with the May 21 overdose death. George Phillip Nord Jr., 35, of Superior also faces one count of party to first-degree reckless homicide, as well as eight counts of bail jumping and drug possession charges.

Superior police responded to a Superior residence March 21 for a report of a deceased woman. Her cause of death was attributed to the effects of fentanyl, according to a medical examiner’s report.

Detective Sean Holmgren with the Superior Police Department tracked messages on the victim's cell phone between the victim and Nord. The messages indicated the Superior man connected the victim with his source for drugs, according to the criminal complaint.

Nord reportedly told Holmgren that on the night of the victim’s death, he drove her and introduced her to his source. Nord said that the victim paid him $80 and he gave that to his source, who gave the drugs to the victim. The victim “broke off” some of the drugs for the Superior man. Nord identified his source as "Ha."

Using information including Facebook, phone records, surveillance camera footage from near where the fentanyl was reportedly exchanged, records from Cash App and a jail phone conversation, Holmgren identified “Ha” as Anderson.

The class C felony carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000. Anderson’s next court appearance was set for June 13.