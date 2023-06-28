Registration opens for 2023 Socks for Survivors scramble

SUPERIOR — Early bird registration is open for the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse's annual Socks for Survivors Golf Scramble.

The event will be held July 27 at Nemadji Golf Course. Team check in starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The cost for early bird registration runs through July 23 is $100 per person or $400 per person for a four-person team. Fees goes up to $110 per person on July 24. The fee includes green fees, cart, lunch, multiple prize opportunities, a sock contest, live music by Ramblin' Rog and more. Register online at casda.org.

More than half of each registration fee helps sustain CASDA's programs for survivors of abuse, according to a news release from CASDA.

Businesses and individuals can also become a hole sponsor. The cost is $100 for one hole or $175 for two.

ADVERTISEMENT

CASDA is also accepting door prize, promotional items and monetary donations.

For more information on the event, registration, sponsorships or donations, contact Kelly or Mollie at info@casda.org, or call 715-392-2136.