Pride art contest open for Superior youth

A panel of judges will choose the winners, who will have the opportunity to showcase their artwork.

Logo for new city program that aims to engage LGBTIA+
Pridewalks was created as a way to engage LGBTIA+ youth in Superior through the creation of public art.
Contributed / City of Superior
By Staff reports
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — A new program called Pridewalks aims to engage LGBTIA+ youth in the community through the creation of public art.

Pridewalks will be an annual contest for queer youth in high school in Superior that will allow students to design and implement public art on city sidewalks.

This year, sidewalks at the corner of North 12th and North 13th streets and Tower Avenue will be used in conjunction with the city of Superior’s Pride Crosswalk Programs.

A panel of judges will choose the winners, who will have the opportunity to showcase their artwork at an art show and work alongside directors to catalog their pieces for historic preservation.

Pridewalks is accepting applications through Friday, June 30. Submissions can be dropped off at Fairlawn Mansion, at the mayor’s office in the Government Center during regular business hours, or emailed to pridewalks@gmail.com. Applications are available on the Pridewalks Facebook page or by emailing Pridewalks.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
