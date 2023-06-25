Pride art contest open for Superior youth

SUPERIOR — A new program called Pridewalks aims to engage LGBTIA+ youth in the community through the creation of public art.

Pridewalks will be an annual contest for queer youth in high school in Superior that will allow students to design and implement public art on city sidewalks.

This year, sidewalks at the corner of North 12th and North 13th streets and Tower Avenue will be used in conjunction with the city of Superior’s Pride Crosswalk Programs.

A panel of judges will choose the winners, who will have the opportunity to showcase their artwork at an art show and work alongside directors to catalog their pieces for historic preservation.

Pridewalks is accepting applications through Friday, June 30. Submissions can be dropped off at Fairlawn Mansion, at the mayor’s office in the Government Center during regular business hours, or emailed to pridewalks@gmail.com. Applications are available on the Pridewalks Facebook page or by emailing Pridewalks.