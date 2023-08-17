Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Preservationists set parameters for Princess Theater roof design

The plan includes preserving apartments on the south side of the building and documenting historic architecture before structural repairs are done.

Kathy Laakso, a member of the Historic Preservation Committee, points out details on the proscenium arch on Sept. 6, 2022, in the upper floor of the Princess Theater building, which was most recently Frankie's Tavern.
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 3:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Designing a roof for two distinct buildings that now make up the Princess Theater site is not without challenges.

Decisions made by the Historic Preservation Committee on Tuesday, Aug. 15 will help develop the architectural design of the new roof the city plans to put on the building by winter.

The committee voted to eliminate a failing chimney; cover brick with a rigid material; and retain two apartments on the south side of the site and modify the egress. They also approved hiring a consultant to document historic elements of the theater in the event those elements are lost when failing structural elements of the building are replaced as part of the roofing structure.

Jeff Skrenes, the city's housing coordinator and an adviser to the committee, said the chimney serves no historic or practical purpose and is barely visible from the ground.

The yellow brick that would be covered is similar to brick used at Roosevelt Terrace, and committee member Brian Finstad said he’s familiar with the way it spalls. He suggested using a rigid material to be determined by the architect.

Skrenes recommended reducing the number of apartment units to one to have the egress at the doors of the apartment rather than the back of the split-level structure. He said that would simplify the architect’s development of the roof plan.

“In this case … I’m actually going to disagree with that recommendation,” Finstad said. It’s simply not about making the roof or egress as simple as possible, he said. Two apartments, whether as year-round or vacation rentals, would generate more income than one apartment. However, he said the apartments do have historic value.

“This was where David Barry lived and worked for over 40 years,” Finstad said of the acclaimed photographer know for capturing images of the Dakota Territories and its inhabitants like Sitting Bull and Buffalo Bill Cody. Barry may have lived in one of the apartments and worked in the other, something that wouldn’t be determined until they could look at the studs in the walls. He said it may only be the floor plan that is preserved.

“When I was up there, I was just in awe that this was the space where David Barry worked and lived for 40 years,” Finstad said.

Creating an egress that goes all the way back on that roof is really a problem, Skrenes said.

Committee member Matt Osterlund said he agreed with Finstad and made the motion to retain the two apartments but move the egress for the units to the south side of the building.

“Keeping our options open at this point makes good sense,” said committee member Tom Wondolkowski.

The most challenging part of the roof design is the failing structure inside the theater.

“There really is no way to do a roof replacement without getting in and doing some structural repair of some of the support systems, including that (bowed) beam,” Skrenes said. That work could put the proscenium arch near the stage and some of the ornamental detail at risk.

Committee members agreed the city should hire a consultant to document the detail before work starts to ensure the plaster work could be removed or recreated in the event it is destroyed.

“If it’s structural, it just has to happen,” Finstad said. The goal should be to use sensitivity and care to preserve historic elements he said.

“I would love to save whatever we could,” Osterlund said. “Even if that involves taking that lion’s head off the wall if that’s possible.”

The city council will be informed of the decisions, but won't be voting on the architectural issues, Skrenes said. The committee's vote on the consultant would allow the city staff to seek a consultant, but does not permit a contract to be signed based on that vote.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
