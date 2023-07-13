Pre-season meetings required for SHS athletics, activities

SUPERIOR — The Superior School Board discussed the new Superior High School Activities Handbook and Code of Conduct and touched on the budget for the 2024-2025 school year during a regular meeting Monday, July 10 at Cooper Elementary School.

Activities Director Ella Olson said it was crafted with clarity in mind and includes a large section on sportsmanship, both for players and the crowd.

“Anybody who watches a game, goes to a game, officiates a game knows that it’s tough right now,” Olson said.

Because of the changes, attendance is mandatory at activities meetings prior to the season.

“Every single student and a family member needs to be present at our meetings before they participate in sports or an activity,” Olson said.

While registration will continue to take place online, the in-person meetings are important.

“Online, when you sign your child up, you’re saying that ‘Yes, I’ve read this and I understand that.’ We know that there might be people that just click the button, so that’s why we’re saying everybody is required to come to those fall, winter and spring meetings this year, just to make sure that education is out there and everybody’s seen this document,” Olson said.

Some of the changes, including the opportunity for students to do 15 hours of approved community service in place of missing 10% of a season's contests if they violate the code of conduct, were discussed.

The board also took a first look at how the recently signed Wisconsin biennial budget will affect the district. Prior to the budget being finalized, the district was anticipating a budget shorfall of about $4 million in the 2024-2025 school year when federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds end.

Superior is currently at the minimum per pupil revenue limit at $10,004, according to Business Director David See. The state budget will bump that to $11,000 and add another $325 each year. While that hike helps the district avoid the worst-case scenario, See said, it doesn’t fully close the gap created by three years with no increases. Just to keep up with the cost of living increase over that time, See said, the district should be getting $12,800 per pupil.

“We’re going to be able to balance (the budget) to zero. There will need to be continued cuts,” See said, but not as significant as had been expected.

District Administrator Amy Starzecki said decisions made by the board in the last six months have already cut roughly $2 million from the budget.





