Poppy distribution honors fallen service members

SUPERIOR — Pops of red will bloom this month in lapels and collars, artwork and displays. Crepe paper poppies will be distributed on National Poppy Day, the Friday before Memorial Day, to remember those who lost their lives in service to the country. The annual distribution is a nod to the wild poppies that grew over battlefields in France and Flanders following World War I.

In Superior, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 435 will hand out the red flowers May 26 at Super One Foods stores at 1515 Oakes Ave. and 2202 E. Second St. The group distributes more than 2,000 poppies annually. Wearing the blooms through Memorial Day weekend is a way to honor and remember fallen warriors who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

“We must never forget,” said American Legion Auxiliary Unit 435 President Petra Anderson.

There is no cost to receive a poppy.

“They are free to anyone, but people are welcome to donate,” said Debbie Mattison, Second Vice President for the auxiliary.

Donations will be accepted, with 100% of the funds raised going directly to help veterans, military members and their families.

Sandy Garlie, a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 435, holds a bouquet of red poppies at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center on Tuesday, April 25. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Cans of poppies have already sprung up at businesses throughout the community this month. They include Keyport Liquor and Lounge, Dan’s Feed Bin, Dodgies East End Tavern, Ace Hardware Hank, Missinne Garden Center, Four Corners Store, Pattison Golf Course and the Sherman Williams store. Poppies can also be found year-round at Campbell’s Lumber and Supply and the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.

Last year, the auxiliary shared the story of the poppy with third grade students at Cooper Elementary School. They expanded the program this year to include all third grade students in the Superior School District. Mattison distributed coloring books at the elementary schools and shared the story of the poppy with classes. She said it was fun talking with the kids and learning what they knew about veterans. Many told her they had service members in their families.

Superior Middle School students also created posters for the auxiliary to put up at the poppy distribution sites.

“We’re trying to bring together an education system about our veterans,” said Unit 435 member Sandy Garlie.

It’s part of a push by both the auxiliary and members of American Legion Post 435 to engage young people in the community.

“What we’ve decided is that after the pandemic and everything else that we were going to unite Superior, our children and our adults and us oldies,” Garlie said.

The auxiliary, which has 71 members, is active in many projects supporting veterans and their families. The group sews shell pockets for the Honor Guard to hand to families of veterans; gives out scholarships; helps sponsor Porchfect and Music in the Park performances; donates to the veterans hospital in Eau Claire and much more. Contact Garlie at 218-348-2515, Mattison at 715-919-6656 or visit the American Legion Auxiliary Post 435 Facebook page for more information.

Flag planting

Volunteers are being sought to help place American flags on the gravesites of veterans prior to Memorial Day. The Douglas County Veterans Service Office relies on volunteers to plant more than 5,000 flags at Superior cemeteries each year.

Volunteers will be meeting at 6 p.m. May 24 at St. Francis Cemetery and 9 a.m. May 25 at Greenwood Cemetery. Anyone planning to help is asked to contact Douglas County Veterans Case Manager Carissa Skifstad, 715-395-1477 or carissa.skifstad@douglascountywi.org, ahead of time.

Volunteers must provide their name, phone number, email and how many people they are bringing with them. Skifstad recommended that people team up in groups of two to four.