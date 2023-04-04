50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Polar Tool and Supply opens on Belknap

The shop offers big name tools and fasteners for framing, finishing, roofing and siding projects.

040423.N.ST.Polar counter 2.JPG
Manager Tanner Beeksma, left, rings up Werner ladder jacks for Tom Mager of Washburn on Monday, April 3 at Polar Tool and Supply in Superior. The contract-specific store at 1312 Belknap St., which offers the tools and fasteners needed for framing, finishing, roofing and siding projects, opened Monday. It is the second location for Polar Tool and Supply, which is based in Gem Lake, Minnesota.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — A new business aims to boost construction work in the Twin Ports.

Polar Tool & Supply opened its doors at 1312 Belknap St. on Monday, April 3. The storefront offers an array of tools, fasteners and more to tackle just about any construction project. It’s the second location for owner Jason “Jake” Mager. He opened the first Polar Tool & Supply in Gem Lake, Minnesota in 2007. Between the two businesses, he employs 17 people.

040423.N.ST.Polar outside.JPG
Polar Tool and Supply at 1312 Belknap St. opened on Monday, April 3. The business offers high end power tools — Makita, Milwaukee, DeWalt and more — as well as fasteners for framing, finishing, roofing and siding projects.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“For years, we’ve kind of done just word of mouth advertisement and added on from there. And we deal with a lot of large contractors down in the Cities where we kind of service them and take care of hopefully all of their needs,” Mager said.

The business specializes in the tools and fasteners needed for framing, finishing, roofing and siding projects.

“We don’t sell lumber, we don’t sell siding, but we sell everything to put it on, everything to do the jobs,” Mager said. “Our main bread and butter has always been fasteners.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers will find a host of big name tools — Milwaukee, DeWalt, Makita, Senco, Paslode and more. While the Superior store is contractor specific, it is also open to individuals seeking equipment for their own home repair.

“You can come down here and buy anything you want,” said Tanner Beeksma, who manages the Superior store. “We’ve got drills and generators. Everybody needs those.”

Beeksma showed Kim Mager of Washburn the details of a cordless Makita tire inflator Monday and rang up the store’s first sale, a set of Werner ladder jacks, for retired contractor Tom Mager, also of Washburn. Shelves held everything from hammers and saws to air compressors and augers.

040423.N.ST.Polar kim.JPG
Kim Mager of Washburn checks out a cordless Makita tire inflator at Polar Tool & Supply, 1312 Belknap St., April 3, 2023.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Jake Mager said he chose to base his second store in Superior because of the building's high visibility.

“It’s amazing the traffic that goes through that city,” Jake Mager said.

Passersby have included Tom Mager and his wife, Mathy. The couple have family in northern Wisconsin, as well as a cabin in Herbster.

“I kept driving by the building thinking ‘Boy it’d be great to have a store right there,’” Jake Mager said.

In November he bought the 6,400-square-foot building, which in past has been home to an insurance agency, a chiropractic office and a photography studio. Work on the main floor included new paint, flooring and ceilings. A row of offices in the back half of the building was pulled out to create one large, open space.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In four and a half months we got her up and running and I think it’ll be something contractors are definitely going to love,” Jake Mager said.

The Superior location gives Polar Tool & Supply a chance to better serve the northern market while bringing something new to the area.

“You have Fastenal, but they have their niche. You have Acme across the bridge, they have their niche. We all kind of coexist and try to cover everybody’s needs,” Jake Mager said.

Polar Tool & Supply will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. During opening week, those hours may extend later depending on customer demand. Visit the Polar Tool and Supply Facebook page for more information.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
040523.N.DNT.Waves.C02.jpg
Local
Storm arrives with high winds, heavy snow, freezing rain and … severe thunderstorms?
Blizzard warnings to the north and severe thunderstorms with hail are possible in Northwestern Wisconsin.
April 04, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Folks wait in line as others fill out their ballots
Local
Here's what to know before heading to the polls
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
April 04, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Firefighters work to put out a fire.
Local
Firefighters respond to house fire in Amnicon
The home was insured; no injuries were reported.
April 03, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly addresses a small crowd at the Shack in Superior.
Local
Kelly makes campaign stop in Superior
About 30 people gathered at The Shack to hear from Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly before the election Tuesday, April 4.
April 03, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
040423.N.ST.Listening front.JPG
Local
Residents sound off to Rep. Tom Tiffany
The U.S. Congressman held a listening session in Superior on Friday, March 31.
April 03, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
Boardwalk column: Absentee ballots that haven't been mailed should be returned in-person
"Please note that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has held that the use of absentee ballot drop boxes is illegal under current Wisconsin law. Therefore, if a ballot is returned to an absentee ballot drop box, the ballot will not be counted," writes Lindsey Nelson.
April 03, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Speaker Armella Lane gives a speech to her classmates
Local
Graduation rate spikes in Superior
The graduation rate at Superior High School jumped nearly 10% from 2021 to 2022.
April 03, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Bayfield man accused of cutting catalytic converters off church van
The reported incidents took place at the Twin Ports Baptist Church, four days apart.
April 02, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Judge to rule in Duluth sex abuse case of ex-NFL player
Tom Burke has pleaded not guilty and asked a judge to dismiss the charge short of trial.
April 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
081820.n.st.Bee1.jpg
Local
Superior seeks homeowners for landscaping grants
The application process for a yard makeover of up to $5,000 runs through May 31.
April 01, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

040423.N.ST.Polar stiletto.JPG
Stiletto hammers hang on a display at Polar Tool and Supply on Monday, April 3. The business at 1312 Belknap St. carries the tools and fasteners needed to do framing, finishing, roofing and siding projects.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
040423.N.ST.Polar inflator.JPG
Store manager Tanner Beeksma, left, shows a Makita cordless inflator to Kim Mager of Washburn on Monday, April 3, at Polar Tool and Supply, 1312 Belknap St.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
040423.N.ST.Polar back room.JPG
The back room of Polar Tool and Supply, 1312 Belknap St., is shown through a glass window on Monday, April 3. The new business is geared for contractors, but offers name brand tools and fasteners for individuals doing home projects as well.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
040423.N.ST.Polar Makita.JPG
Store manager Tanner Beeksma sets a Makita drill on a display on Monday, April 3, at Polar Tool and Supply, 1312 Belknap St.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Sawdust flies as man works on windmill.
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Windmill update, artistic Peeps and our All-Area Girls Basketball Team
March 31, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Fishermen flock to Brule River; Somerville four win Twin Ports title
March 31, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Superior’s Diedrick Nikoi chases down a ball during his match
Prep
Prep boys tennis: Spartans look to add depth with new faces
April 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Marianne Lear, left, gets the baton from Allie Nordskog as they work on handoffs
Prep
Prep track and field: Northwood/Solon Springs hope experience pays off
April 03, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northwestern’s Ellie Peterson (4) fires a pitch
Prep
Prep softball: Tigers look to compete for HON title
April 03, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Runners lap the track.
Prep
Prep track and field: Superior’s James, McMeekin set records at Simpson indoor meet
March 31, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb