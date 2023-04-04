Polar Tool and Supply opens on Belknap

SUPERIOR — A new business aims to boost construction work in the Twin Ports.

Polar Tool & Supply opened its doors at 1312 Belknap St. on Monday, April 3. The storefront offers an array of tools, fasteners and more to tackle just about any construction project. It’s the second location for owner Jason “Jake” Mager. He opened the first Polar Tool & Supply in Gem Lake, Minnesota in 2007. Between the two businesses, he employs 17 people.

Polar Tool and Supply at 1312 Belknap St. opened on Monday, April 3. The business offers high end power tools — Makita, Milwaukee, DeWalt and more — as well as fasteners for framing, finishing, roofing and siding projects. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“For years, we’ve kind of done just word of mouth advertisement and added on from there. And we deal with a lot of large contractors down in the Cities where we kind of service them and take care of hopefully all of their needs,” Mager said.

The business specializes in the tools and fasteners needed for framing, finishing, roofing and siding projects.

“We don’t sell lumber, we don’t sell siding, but we sell everything to put it on, everything to do the jobs,” Mager said. “Our main bread and butter has always been fasteners.”

Customers will find a host of big name tools — Milwaukee, DeWalt, Makita, Senco, Paslode and more. While the Superior store is contractor specific, it is also open to individuals seeking equipment for their own home repair.

“You can come down here and buy anything you want,” said Tanner Beeksma, who manages the Superior store. “We’ve got drills and generators. Everybody needs those.”

Beeksma showed Kim Mager of Washburn the details of a cordless Makita tire inflator Monday and rang up the store’s first sale, a set of Werner ladder jacks, for retired contractor Tom Mager, also of Washburn. Shelves held everything from hammers and saws to air compressors and augers.

Kim Mager of Washburn checks out a cordless Makita tire inflator at Polar Tool & Supply, 1312 Belknap St., April 3, 2023. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Jake Mager said he chose to base his second store in Superior because of the building's high visibility.

“It’s amazing the traffic that goes through that city,” Jake Mager said.

Passersby have included Tom Mager and his wife, Mathy. The couple have family in northern Wisconsin, as well as a cabin in Herbster.

“I kept driving by the building thinking ‘Boy it’d be great to have a store right there,’” Jake Mager said.

In November he bought the 6,400-square-foot building, which in past has been home to an insurance agency, a chiropractic office and a photography studio. Work on the main floor included new paint, flooring and ceilings. A row of offices in the back half of the building was pulled out to create one large, open space.

“In four and a half months we got her up and running and I think it’ll be something contractors are definitely going to love,” Jake Mager said.

The Superior location gives Polar Tool & Supply a chance to better serve the northern market while bringing something new to the area.

“You have Fastenal, but they have their niche. You have Acme across the bridge, they have their niche. We all kind of coexist and try to cover everybody’s needs,” Jake Mager said.

Polar Tool & Supply will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. During opening week, those hours may extend later depending on customer demand. Visit the Polar Tool and Supply Facebook page for more information.

Stiletto hammers hang on a display at Polar Tool and Supply on Monday, April 3. The business at 1312 Belknap St. carries the tools and fasteners needed to do framing, finishing, roofing and siding projects. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Store manager Tanner Beeksma, left, shows a Makita cordless inflator to Kim Mager of Washburn on Monday, April 3, at Polar Tool and Supply, 1312 Belknap St. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The back room of Polar Tool and Supply, 1312 Belknap St., is shown through a glass window on Monday, April 3. The new business is geared for contractors, but offers name brand tools and fasteners for individuals doing home projects as well. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram