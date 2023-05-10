99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Poem: Pho for Sad Sisters

Northwestern High School Francesca Germano shares a poem.

writing contest.jpg
Pixabay
By Francesca Germano / Northwestern High School
Today at 5:00 PM

Golden garlic and ginger sizzling, ssssss, pop, Pop, POP!

Piping hot steam billows from the pot like smoke rising from a chimney in the cold, crisp, crackling winter outside.

Steam clears the mind and puffy runny noses and eyes.

Set the table!

Ceramic scrapes, clattering bowls, chimes of forks clanging and scraping.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dining room table, filled with

colorful ceramic bowls, heaped with murky steaming soup, crispy potatoes and onions, glossy noodles glimmer clearly reflecting and capturing the bold bright bounty of hues.

Scree screeeee, forks and spoons scraping the bowl,

Slurping silently of sweetly savory soup,

Melodically mending hearts and problems, murmuring talks grow.

Francesca Germano is a sophomore at Northwestern High School.

This poem is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

READ MORE IN EDUCATION
051223.N.ST.Youth NHS.jpg
Local
Feminine products provided in Northwestern High School bathrooms
The initiative was organized by National Honor Society members at the high school.
May 10, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Brinley Tonn / The Octagon
KaylaPaulsen.jpg
Local
Inspiration sparks student art in Maple
Northwestern High School seniors share the background behind their pieces.
May 10, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
051223.N.ST.NHS grad speakers.jpg
Local
Graduation countdown begins at Northwestern High School
Graduation speakers for the class of 2023 have been chosen, and seniors have received honors.
May 09, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
042123.N.ST.Consolidation board.JPG
Local
Wanted: Superior School Board member
School board member Michael Meyer resigned due to work and scheduling conflicts. Candidates have until May 24 to submit applications.
May 09, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Student teacher helps students.
Local
Home school students jump into physical education with UWS class
Children ages 4-17 can take part in free weekly sessions.
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Forensics team watches performance.
Local
Superior, Northwestern forensics teams bring home awards
Students say the activity boosts confidence and interpersonal skills.
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Chancellor speaks at ceremony
Local
UWS to host 2023 spring graduation ceremony
Speakers will include the UW System Board of Regents president and the chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, among others.
May 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cast performs in rehearsal.
Local
Superior High School students fill stage with dance during 'Newsies'
Inspired by the newsboys strike of 1899, the show includes a cast and crew of 67.
May 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
050223.N.ST.Crockpot group.JPG
Local
Young cooks serve up family dinner
The Superior Middle School Crockpot Cooking course runs for six weeks after school.
May 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
050523.N.ST..jpg
Local
Solon Springs students study nature
A timber sale gave students a first-hand look at logging and forestry work, while a group of Cub Scouts built birdhouses.
May 03, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Julie Fromm / Solon Springs School

What To Read Next
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Superior man faces homicide charge following overdose death
May 10, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Government Center in Superior
Local
Superior panel recommends repealing short-term rental license
May 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Mural showing a cargo ship and people at a shipyard, including quintuplet girls.
Local
Listen: Quintuplets help launch 5 cargo ships in Superior during World War II
May 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
wood gavel with American flag in background
News
Longtime Duluth con man pleads guilty to running fake law firm
May 10, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
anchor bar anchor burger.jpg
Lifestyle
Food review: Anchor Bar and Grill's Anchor Burger
May 10, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
high school boys playing lacrosse
Prep
Prep report: Despite ‘good ball,’ Wolfpack falls to Chisago Lakes
May 09, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth mayor holds up proclamation.
Health
Mayor proclaims Nurses Week in Duluth
May 09, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt