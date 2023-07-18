Photos: Wildlife on the move in Douglas County
During a drive Monday, July 17, photographer Jed Carlson spotted many animals.
SUPERIOR — It was a rare morning Monday, July 17, that I didn’t have any assignments, so I jumped in the car and took a spin on two of my favorite roads in Douglas County — Wisconsin Highway 13 and the Finnish Freeway, County Road FF.
It had been a while since I’ve gone for a ride out that way, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. I can report there are multiple construction spots where only one lane was open, but certainly nothing that made any impact on me. I made a pit stop at the Brule River and encountered some creepy crawlers and then drove over to County Road FF before circling back to Superior.
And as I expected, there were not a lot of people, but there was still plenty to look at.
