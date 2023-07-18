6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Wildlife on the move in Douglas County

During a drive Monday, July 17, photographer Jed Carlson spotted many animals.

Deer eats in woods.
A deer grabs a bite to eat just off of County Highway FF on Monday morning, July 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 3:00 PM

SUPERIOR — It was a rare morning Monday, July 17, that I didn’t have any assignments, so I jumped in the car and took a spin on two of my favorite roads in Douglas County — Wisconsin Highway 13 and the Finnish Freeway, County Road FF.

It had been a while since I’ve gone for a ride out that way, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. I can report there are multiple construction spots where only one lane was open, but certainly nothing that made any impact on me. I made a pit stop at the Brule River and encountered some creepy crawlers and then drove over to County Road FF before circling back to Superior.

And as I expected, there were not a lot of people, but there was still plenty to look at.

Spongy moth caterpillar climbs a sign.
A Lymantria dispar (spongy moth) caterpillar climbs up a sign on the restroom near the parking lot on the Brule River just off of Wisconsin Highway 13 on Monday, July 17. The caterpillar will transform into a spongy moth.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Pair of turkeys walk in a field.
A pair of turkeys walk through a field off of County Highway FF on Monday, July 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Caterpillars climb in tree.
Spongy moth caterpillars group together on a tree near the Brule River just off of Wisconsin Highway 13 on Monday, July 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Dew droplets collect on leaf.
Drops of dew collect on a leaf near the Brule River along Wisconsin Highway 13 on Monday, July 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Cow stands up.
A cow stands up to get a closer look at a car along Douglas County Highway FF on Monday, July 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Spongy moth caterpillar climbs up sign.
A Lymantria dispar caterpillar climbs up the sign on the restroom at the parking lot on the Brule River just off of Wisconsin Highway 13 on Monday, July 17. The caterpillar will turn into a spongy moth.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Fawn stands in woods.
A fawn looks through the trees just off of Douglas County Highway FF on Monday, July 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Grasshopper climbs leaf.
A two-striped grasshopper climbs a leaf near the Brule River off of Wisconsin Highway 13 on Monday, July 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Caterpillar climbs a tree.
A spongy moth caterpillar climbs up a tree near the Brule River just off of Wisconsin Highway 13 on Monday, July 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
