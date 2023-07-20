6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 20

Photos: Superior Grizzly's comes down

The business, which opened in 1996, will be rebuilt as a Boulder Tap House.

Grizzly's is torn down.
Debris is loaded into a truck as Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill comes down on Tuesday, July 18, in Superior. The business, which opened on Tower Avenue in 1996, will be rebuilt as a Boulder Tap House.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 2:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Work began on Tuesday, July 18, to tear down Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill at 3405 Tower Ave.

The business, which opened in 1996, will be rebuilt as a Boulder Tap House, according to owner Rick Lampton.

Grizzly's is torn down.
A pedestrian walks along Tower Avenue as Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill is torn down on Tuesday, July 18, in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Grizzly's is torn down.
Crews work to tear down Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill along Tower Avenue in Superior on Tuesday, July 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Grizzly's comes down.
Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill comes down along Tower Avenue in Superior on Tuesday, July 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
