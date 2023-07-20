Photos: Superior Grizzly's comes down
The business, which opened in 1996, will be rebuilt as a Boulder Tap House.
SUPERIOR — Work began on Tuesday, July 18, to tear down Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill at 3405 Tower Ave.
The business, which opened in 1996, will be rebuilt as a Boulder Tap House, according to owner Rick Lampton.
