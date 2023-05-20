99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Spartans use pillows, slow cookers and more instead of backpacks

Students at Superior High School celebrated Spring Fling Week on Friday, May 19, with "Anything but a Backpack Day."

Student holds a pillow.
Kennedy Popplewell holds onto a pillow she used as a backpack in the hallway at Superior High School on Friday, May 19.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Students at Superior High School capped off their Spring Fling Week with "Anything but a Backpack dAY" on Friday, May 19.

Students were encouraged to carry their laptops and other essentials in anything but their backpack. Creativity could be seen throughout the high school hallways.

Twins hold items they used as backpacks.
Maddy Verdoljak, left, uses an old school cooler as her twin sister Lauren Verdoljak uses a Crock Pot as backpacks in the hallway at Superior High School on Friday, May 19.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student pulls suitcase in hall.
Bethany Roe pulls a suitcase behind her in the hallway at Superior High School on Friday, May 19.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student holds box he's using as backpack.
Gavin Rivord carries his folders and laptop in a Cheez-It box he found in his teacher's room at Superior High School on Friday, May 19.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
