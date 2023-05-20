Photos: Spartans use pillows, slow cookers and more instead of backpacks
Students at Superior High School celebrated Spring Fling Week on Friday, May 19, with "Anything but a Backpack Day."
SUPERIOR — Students at Superior High School capped off their Spring Fling Week with "Anything but a Backpack dAY" on Friday, May 19.
Students were encouraged to carry their laptops and other essentials in anything but their backpack. Creativity could be seen throughout the high school hallways.
The initiative was organized by National Honor Society members at the high school.
Northwestern High School seniors share the background behind their pieces.
Graduation speakers for the class of 2023 have been chosen, and seniors have received honors.
School board member Michael Meyer resigned due to work and scheduling conflicts. Candidates have until May 24 to submit applications.
Children ages 4-17 can take part in free weekly sessions.
Students say the activity boosts confidence and interpersonal skills.
Speakers will include the UW System Board of Regents president and the chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, among others.
Inspired by the newsboys strike of 1899, the show includes a cast and crew of 67.
The Superior Middle School Crockpot Cooking course runs for six weeks after school.
ADVERTISEMENT