Photos: Spartans use pillows, slow cookers and more instead of backpacks

SUPERIOR — Students at Superior High School capped off their Spring Fling Week with "Anything but a Backpack dAY" on Friday, May 19.

Students were encouraged to carry their laptops and other essentials in anything but their backpack. Creativity could be seen throughout the high school hallways.

Maddy Verdoljak, left, uses an old school cooler as her twin sister Lauren Verdoljak uses a Crock Pot as backpacks in the hallway at Superior High School on Friday, May 19. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Bethany Roe pulls a suitcase behind her in the hallway at Superior High School on Friday, May 19. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram