Photos: Finding winter's beauty at Wisconsin Point

SUPERIOR — Recently I was at an evening shoot over in Duluth when I overheard a couple women talking about how they had never been to this particular spot during the winter. It got me thinking about a recent hike I took along Wisconsin Point.

I very much enjoy walking along the point in the summer, looking for beach glass, listening to the waves crash along the shore — just enjoying the true beauty of our big lake. That's why I like to check in on the very same shoreline in the winter.

In some areas it's just as easy to hike with winter’s beauty at every turn.

But in other spots poles, snowshoes, rope, or a climbing team may be one’s best bet to get over the terrain. So whether you are out for the simple hike or want something a little more challenging, take a drive out to Wisconsin Point and see some of your favorite summer spots touched by Old Man Winter.

Ice shards stick up vertically along the shore of Lake Superior along Wisconsin Point on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A woman is silhouetted as she looks out at Lake Superior from the boardwalk near Lot 1 on Wisconsin Point on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Ice shards line the foreground as light from the setting sun cast a soft paint-like look to Lake Superior along Wisconsin Point in Superior on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram