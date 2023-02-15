99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos: Finding winter's beauty at Wisconsin Point

"I very much enjoy walking along the point in the summer, looking for beach glass, listening to the waves crash along the shore — just enjoying the true beauty of our big lake. That's why I like to check in on the very same shoreline in the winter," writes photographer Jed Carlson.

Man and woman hold hands as they walk over a snow covered trail to a lighthouse.
A couple hikes out to the lighthouse on Wisconsin Point on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
February 15, 2023 12:13 PM

SUPERIOR — Recently I was at an evening shoot over in Duluth when I overheard a couple women talking about how they had never been to this particular spot during the winter. It got me thinking about a recent hike I took along Wisconsin Point.

I very much enjoy walking along the point in the summer, looking for beach glass, listening to the waves crash along the shore — just enjoying the true beauty of our big lake. That's why I like to check in on the very same shoreline in the winter.

In some areas it's just as easy to hike with winter’s beauty at every turn.

But in other spots poles, snowshoes, rope, or a climbing team may be one’s best bet to get over the terrain. So whether you are out for the simple hike or want something a little more challenging, take a drive out to Wisconsin Point and see some of your favorite summer spots touched by Old Man Winter.

Shards of ice are stacked up.
Ice shards stick up vertically along the shore of Lake Superior along Wisconsin Point on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Woman is silhouetted under trees.
A woman is silhouetted as she looks out at Lake Superior from the boardwalk near Lot 1 on Wisconsin Point on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shards stacked in foreground with soft light in background.
Ice shards line the foreground as light from the setting sun cast a soft paint-like look to Lake Superior along Wisconsin Point in Superior on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Lighthouse is reflected in icy water between two mounds of snow.
The lighthouse at the Superior Entry of Lake Superior is reflected in the water along Wisconsin Point on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
What To Read Next
The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko is the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022.
Local
First ship contest underway
March 02, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
030323.N.St.Larry sit 2.JPG
Local
Luostari leaves 57-year legacy of advocacy
March 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Full grocery bag - FSA - ADOBE STOCK ART
Local
Federal funding available for Douglas County nonprofits
March 02, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports