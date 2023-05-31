Photos: Fairy tales come to life, teach lessons at Great Lakes

SUPERIOR — Fairy tale characters came to life Tuesday, May 30, in Michele Conlan’s third grade classroom at Great Lakes Elementary School.

Her students dressed up as the characters and acted out 10 different scenes in a play called "Character Matters." Not only did the third graders recite their lines, but they also sang songs about showing kindness, counting to 10, being honest and the Golden Rule.

Members of the Fairy Tale Advice Council, from left, the Witch, played by Sophia Strevler; the Prince, played by Oliver Gehlin; and Rapunzel, played by Aleya Lonetto, sing as Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Goldilocks, played by Miyah McLellan, recites a line as Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Little Red, played by Arianna Kasper, recites a line as Friend 1, played by Leif Stommer-Blankenship, stands by as Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Magic Mirrors, from left, Aria Dudek, Braden Keys and McKenzie Johnson talk about being honest as Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Wolf, played by Miles Olson, sings while Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Mice, played by Octavius Greaves, left, and Arianna Kasper, talk with Cinderella, played by Miyah McLellen, while Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Princesses played by, from left, Cali Johnson, Addie Pank and Hope Whitford, surround the Frog, played by Zayne Mishler, while Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Giant, left, played by Oscar Carlson, and Jack, played by Braden Keys, sing while Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Editor's note: The last photo of this story includes Oscar Carlson, photographer Jed Carlson's son.