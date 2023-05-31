99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Fairy tales come to life, teach lessons at Great Lakes

Michele Conlan's third graders perform a play called "Character Matters" for families on Tuesday, May 30.

Students sing during a play.
Humpty Dumpty, left, played by Gavin Maye, sings with his arm around Humpty Dumpty’s friend, played by Zayne Mishler, as Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 9:49 PM

SUPERIOR — Fairy tale characters came to life Tuesday, May 30, in Michele Conlan’s third grade classroom at Great Lakes Elementary School.

Her students dressed up as the characters and acted out 10 different scenes in a play called "Character Matters." Not only did the third graders recite their lines, but they also sang songs about showing kindness, counting to 10, being honest and the Golden Rule.

Students perform a classroom play.
Members of the Fairy Tale Advice Council, from left, the Witch, played by Sophia Strevler; the Prince, played by Oliver Gehlin; and Rapunzel, played by Aleya Lonetto, sing as Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student performs as Goldilocks.
Goldilocks, played by Miyah McLellan, recites a line as Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students perform classroom play.
Little Red, played by Arianna Kasper, recites a line as Friend 1, played by Leif Stommer-Blankenship, stands by as Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students perform a play.
The Magic Mirrors, from left, Aria Dudek, Braden Keys and McKenzie Johnson talk about being honest as Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student plays the wolf in a classroom play.
The Wolf, played by Miles Olson, sings while Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students perform a play.
The Mice, played by Octavius Greaves, left, and Arianna Kasper, talk with Cinderella, played by Miyah McLellen, while Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Princesses surround a frog in classroom play.
The Princesses played by, from left, Cali Johnson, Addie Pank and Hope Whitford, surround the Frog, played by Zayne Mishler, while Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
The Giant and Jack and Beanstalk sing a song.
The Giant, left, played by Oscar Carlson, and Jack, played by Braden Keys, sing while Mrs. Conlan’s third grade class performs "Character Matters" at Great Lakes Elementary in Superior on Tuesday morning, May 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Editor's note: The last photo of this story includes Oscar Carlson, photographer Jed Carlson's son.

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
