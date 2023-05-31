Photos: Fairy tales come to life, teach lessons at Great Lakes
Michele Conlan's third graders perform a play called "Character Matters" for families on Tuesday, May 30.
SUPERIOR — Fairy tale characters came to life Tuesday, May 30, in Michele Conlan’s third grade classroom at Great Lakes Elementary School.
Her students dressed up as the characters and acted out 10 different scenes in a play called "Character Matters." Not only did the third graders recite their lines, but they also sang songs about showing kindness, counting to 10, being honest and the Golden Rule.
