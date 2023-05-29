99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos: Community members honor fallen soldiers at Greenwood Cemetery

Hundreds of Superior residents attended the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29.

Man and woman solute each other while presenting a wreath.
During the presentation of wreaths, a volunteer and veteran solute each other at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Today at 5:08 PM
Several United States flags are placed next to graves.
United States flags are placed along the graves of fallen soldiers at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior for Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Veterans carry flags for Memorial Day service.
T.R.E.A 119 members carry flags followed by American Legion Post 435 members for the entrance of the colors at the Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Veterans carry flags for Memorial Day service.
T.R.E.A 119 members carry the flags for the entrance of colors in the Memorial Day Service at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
StarwatchJuneWINGS.jpg
Local
Starwatch column: Mars drifts through Beehive cluster
The full moon arrives Saturday, June 3.
May 29, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Deane Morrison / Minnesota Starwatch
3358506+police-lights.jpg
Local
Authorities identify victim in Douglas County crash
The 24-year-old Eden Prairie, Minnesota man was ejected from the car.
May 29, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Wentworth school destroyed by fire; Stolen safe found near cemetery
From the May 27, 1933 Telegram: "The fire was discovered at 11 p.m. and it is believed that it started a full hour before it was noticed. Villagers were helpless to combat the flames when discovered because the fire had too much of a start."
May 28, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
High School students moving the tassels on their mortarboards during a graduation ceremony.
Local
Solon Springs students celebrate graduation day
20 students were part of the Class of 2023.
May 27, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
9 candidates vie for vacant Superior School Board seat
The board will vote following a public interview process Wednesday, May 31.
May 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Graduates take selfie together.
Local
Northwestern High School celebrates the Class of 2023
Photos from Friday night's commencement ceremony.
May 26, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Reported car theft leads to child enticement charge
The alleged victim, 14, was pulled over driving the car, the criminal complaint said.
May 26, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for May 26, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
May 26, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man accepts award from woman
Local
Chamber awards shine spotlight on Superior, Douglas County businesses
A crowd of about 240 gathered to celebrate winners, connect.
May 26, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Lineman drops egg from bucket truck
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Science experiments, art projects, a commanding Tigers pitcher and more
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
May 26, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten

Man speaks to community members at Memorial Day service.
Master of ceremonies Butch Liebaert speaks to community members at the Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Man among a crowd salutes.
Community members salute during the national anthem in the Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
United States flag.
The United States flag blows in the warm breeze during the Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Hundreds of people attend Memorial Day service.
Hundreds of community members attend the Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Man speaks to attendees at Memorial Day service.
Pastor Steve Burns speaks to community members at the Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Woman wears sweatshirt that reads home of the free because of the brave.
A woman attending the Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior on Monday, May 29, wears a sweatshirt that reads, "Home of the free because of the brave."
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Man speaks to community members at Memorial Day service.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine speaks to attendees of the Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday, May 29. Paine is a Marine Corps veteran.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Woman and child give wreath to volunteer.
A woman and child bring forward a wreath as part of the presentation of wreaths during the Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
People bow their heads in a moment of prayer.
Community members bow their heads during a moment of prayer at the Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
American Legion 435 fire rifles during honor guard volley.
Members of the American Legion Post 435 fire their rifles during the honor guard volley at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Man solutes.
A community member solutes following the honor guard volley during the Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Several flags are place along graves.
United States flags are placed along the graves of fallen soldiers at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior for Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
What To Read Next
Christian Cold with a wood turtle
Local
Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference celebrates 25 years
May 26, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
IMG_3374.jpg
Local
Twin Ports foundation to award grants for projects that advance African heritage
May 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
Students plant flowers
Local
Four Corners spices up Science Night with rockets, egg drop
May 25, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
golf ball on fairway
Area golf scores for May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Captain holds up regional plaque as she celebrates with teammates.
Prep
Prep softball report: Raye’s grand slam lifts Spartans in playoff win
May 25, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tennis player returns shot.
Prep
Prep report: Lavan claims Section 7A individual tennis crown
May 25, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3550309+police.jpg
Local
Vehicle strikes house, leading to OWI arrest
May 25, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood