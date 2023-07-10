Photos: Colorful characters flood feeder

SUPERIOR — I don’t mess around with plants or flowers in the summer. That seems like a lot of work to me and the chances I kill them off are probably pretty high.

An American goldfinch holds a sunflower seed in its mouth. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

But that doesn’t mean I don’t get to see a lot of pretty colors outside my picture window — and all I have to do is dump out some sunflower seeds.

I’ve been getting visitors of all kinds out around my feeder in Superior. Reds, yellows, blues, browns and grays are featured on the winged and four-legged visitors that come to the neighborhood.

And of course I can’t resist the urge to shoot some of my new wildlife friends — with my camera.

A blue jay pauses from picking through sunflower seeds as he looks up from the ground under a feeder in Superior. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A pair of American goldfinches snack on sunflower seeds. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A sunflower seed falls from the grasp of a squirrel as he fills his mouth while sitting on a shepherd's hook. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A blue jay flaps its wings as it tries to hold onto the feeder. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A Northern Cardinal keeps his eyes on a feeder from a tree in Superior. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram