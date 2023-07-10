Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Colorful characters flood feeder

Squirrels and a variety of birds make an appearance.

Cardinal feeds at feeder.
A male northern cardinal takes a sunflower seed in his beak from a feeder in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 6:00 AM

SUPERIOR — I don’t mess around with plants or flowers in the summer. That seems like a lot of work to me and the chances I kill them off are probably pretty high.

Goldfinch holds sunflower seed in its beak.
An American goldfinch holds a sunflower seed in its mouth.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

But that doesn’t mean I don’t get to see a lot of pretty colors outside my picture window — and all I have to do is dump out some sunflower seeds.

I’ve been getting visitors of all kinds out around my feeder in Superior. Reds, yellows, blues, browns and grays are featured on the winged and four-legged visitors that come to the neighborhood.

And of course I can’t resist the urge to shoot some of my new wildlife friends — with my camera.

Blue Jay feeds on ground.
A blue jay pauses from picking through sunflower seeds as he looks up from the ground under a feeder in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Goldfinches eat at feeder.
A pair of American goldfinches snack on sunflower seeds.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Squirrel drops sunflower seed.
A sunflower seed falls from the grasp of a squirrel as he fills his mouth while sitting on a shepherd's hook.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Blue Jay hangs from feeder.
A blue jay flaps its wings as it tries to hold onto the feeder.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Cardinal rests in tree.
A Northern Cardinal keeps his eyes on a feeder from a tree in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Squirrel fills his mouth.
A squirrel fills his mouth with sunflower seeds .
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
