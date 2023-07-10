Photos: Colorful characters flood feeder
Squirrels and a variety of birds make an appearance.
SUPERIOR — I don’t mess around with plants or flowers in the summer. That seems like a lot of work to me and the chances I kill them off are probably pretty high.
But that doesn’t mean I don’t get to see a lot of pretty colors outside my picture window — and all I have to do is dump out some sunflower seeds.
I’ve been getting visitors of all kinds out around my feeder in Superior. Reds, yellows, blues, browns and grays are featured on the winged and four-legged visitors that come to the neighborhood.
And of course I can’t resist the urge to shoot some of my new wildlife friends — with my camera.
