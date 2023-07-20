Photos: Casting a line at Billings Park
SUPERIOR — In between rain showers on Wednesday, July 19, 13-year-old Grant Peterson, of Superior, made his way down to the shores of Billings Park to wet a line.
Usually Peterson is joined by friends, but he came alone Wednesday since he didn’t have any baseball games.
“There have been a lot of small mouth bass,” Peterson said of his spot off the trail in Billings Park.
Peterson said he had caught three bass and a sunny already.
“They are bedding along the rocks,” Peterson said with a smile, “so I don’t need to cast very far.”
