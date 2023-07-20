6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Casting a line at Billings Park

"They are bedding along the rocks," 13-year-old Grant Peterson said with a smile, "so I don't need to cast very far."

Kid watches as fish falls from his hook.
Grant Peterson, 13, reacts as he loses a fish off his line while fishing along the shore of Billings Park in Superior on Wednesday, July 19.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 10:00 AM

SUPERIOR — In between rain showers on Wednesday, July 19, 13-year-old Grant Peterson, of Superior, made his way down to the shores of Billings Park to wet a line.

Usually Peterson is joined by friends, but he came alone Wednesday since he didn’t have any baseball games.

“There have been a lot of small mouth bass,” Peterson said of his spot off the trail in Billings Park.

Peterson said he had caught three bass and a sunny already.

“They are bedding along the rocks,” Peterson said with a smile, “so I don’t need to cast very far.”

Kids casts into water.
Grant Peterson, 13, watches his lure sink into the St. Louis River as he casts from the shore of Billings Park in Superior on Wednesday, July 19.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Kid casts into river.
Grant Peterson, 13, casts into the St. Louis River while standing on the rocks on the shore of Billings Park in Superior on Wednesday, July 19.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Kid fishes.
Grant Peterson, 13, watches his bobber as it floats in the St. Louis River while he stands on the rocks on the shore of Billings Park in Superior on Wednesday, July 19.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Kid fishes from shore.
Grant Peterson, 13, watches his rod as he casts into the St. Louis River while fishing from the shore of Billings Park in Superior on Wednesday, July 19.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
