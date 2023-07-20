Photos: Casting a line at Billings Park

SUPERIOR — In between rain showers on Wednesday, July 19, 13-year-old Grant Peterson, of Superior, made his way down to the shores of Billings Park to wet a line.

Usually Peterson is joined by friends, but he came alone Wednesday since he didn’t have any baseball games.

“There have been a lot of small mouth bass,” Peterson said of his spot off the trail in Billings Park.

Peterson said he had caught three bass and a sunny already.

“They are bedding along the rocks,” Peterson said with a smile, “so I don’t need to cast very far.”

Grant Peterson, 13, watches his lure sink into the St. Louis River as he casts from the shore of Billings Park in Superior on Wednesday, July 19. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Grant Peterson, 13, casts into the St. Louis River while standing on the rocks on the shore of Billings Park in Superior on Wednesday, July 19. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Grant Peterson, 13, watches his bobber as it floats in the St. Louis River while he stands on the rocks on the shore of Billings Park in Superior on Wednesday, July 19. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram