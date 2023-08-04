Photos: Bayside Sounds fill Central Park
SUPERIOR — The music of the Shane Nelson Band filled the skies over Central Park and the surrounding neighborhoods July 26. Concert goers brought their lawn chairs and blankets and found a spot in the grass to watch the free concert that was part of the Bayside Sounds Around Town Summer Concert Series.
The concerts, which change location weekly, are Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. through Sept. 6.
