Photos: Bayside Sounds fill Central Park

The concerts, which change locations in Superior weekly, are Wednesday evenings through Sept. 6.

Singer performs for crowd.
Shane Nelson performs Wednesday evening, July 26, 2023, at Central Park in Superior as part of the Bayside Sounds Around Town Summer Concert Series.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 12:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The music of the Shane Nelson Band filled the skies over Central Park and the surrounding neighborhoods July 26. Concert goers brought their lawn chairs and blankets and found a spot in the grass to watch the free concert that was part of the Bayside Sounds Around Town Summer Concert Series.

The concerts, which change location weekly, are Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. through Sept. 6.

Singer sings into microphone.
Shane Nelson sings to the crowd at Central Park on July 26 in Superior as part of the Bayside Sounds Around Town Summer Concert Series.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Crowd watches band perform.
The Shane Nelson Band performs for the crowd at Central Park on July 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
