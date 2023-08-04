Photos: Bayside Sounds fill Central Park

SUPERIOR — The music of the Shane Nelson Band filled the skies over Central Park and the surrounding neighborhoods July 26. Concert goers brought their lawn chairs and blankets and found a spot in the grass to watch the free concert that was part of the Bayside Sounds Around Town Summer Concert Series.

The concerts, which change location weekly, are Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. through Sept. 6.

Shane Nelson sings to the crowd at Central Park on July 26 in Superior as part of the Bayside Sounds Around Town Summer Concert Series. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Shane Nelson Band performs for the crowd at Central Park on July 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram