Photos and video: A Superior celebration for July 4

Thousands turned out for the parade Tuesday morning

A sister gives a hug to her brother during a parade
Adalynn Nettell, 7, of Superior hugs her brother Matthew Nettell, 5, of Superior, while both watch the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Today at 4:44 PM

SUPERIOR — Sunshine and 70-degree temperatures greeted Fourth of July paradegoers Tuesday in Superior.

Thousands lined both sides of Belknap Street for the 2023 Fourth of July parade in Superior. The route began on Mertz Mortorelli Drive and went along Belknap Street and Ogden Avenue.

Other scheduled events July 4 in Superior included the Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car and Motorcycle Show, the Bordertown Betties Contest, live music, a 115th Fighter Wing F-35 Flyover at Barker's Island, and the Barker's Island Festival Park Celebration with food, fireworks and more.

A man and son wait for a parade
Bode Pearson, 4, of Duluth, sits on the shoulders of Andy Pearson, of Duluth, while both wait for the Fourth of July parade to begin Tuesday in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A person in a military uniform hands miniature flags to kids
United States Air Force veteran Jasen Keske hands miniature American flags to children during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A young boy with a pinwheel
Wyatt Sislo, 5, of Superior holds a patriotic pinwheel while watching the Fourth of July parade Tuesday in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A vintage fire truck driving in a parade
A vintage Superior Fire Truck was one of the attractions during the Fourth of July parade on Belknap Street in Superior Tuesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A woman feeds a treat to a dog during a parade
Superior's Raquel Stockey, owner of 4 Corners Store, feeds a treat to her dog, Odie, an English mastiff, while both wait for the Fourth of July parade to begin Tuesday in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A fire truck in a parade
Members of the Superior Fire Department ride in a fire truck during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A young boy dancing during a parade
Ka'el Beckon, 10, of Duluth, dances while watching the Fourth of July parade to begin Tuesday in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Three people riding in a vintage car
President Teddy Roosevelt impersonator Adam Lindquist, center, rides in a vintage car as part of an attraction from the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A young girl looks at the candy she collected during a parade
Riley Sherin, 3, of Superior, glances at the candy she collected during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A woman dressed in a baseball uniform holding up a pennant.
Mimi Effinger of the Border Town Betties holds up a Betties' pennant during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two kids riding in a float during a parade
Blueberry Festival royalty King Gavin and Prince Nolan ride on a float during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Mayor of a city walking in a parade
Superior Mayor Jim Paine waves to spectators during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
