Photos and video: A Superior celebration for July 4

SUPERIOR — Sunshine and 70-degree temperatures greeted Fourth of July paradegoers Tuesday in Superior.
Thousands lined both sides of Belknap Street for the 2023 Fourth of July parade in Superior. The route began on Mertz Mortorelli Drive and went along Belknap Street and Ogden Avenue.
Other scheduled events July 4 in Superior included the Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car and Motorcycle Show, the Bordertown Betties Contest, live music, a 115th Fighter Wing F-35 Flyover at Barker's Island, and the Barker's Island Festival Park Celebration with food, fireworks and more.
