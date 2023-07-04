Photos and video: A Superior celebration for July 4

SUPERIOR — Sunshine and 70-degree temperatures greeted Fourth of July paradegoers Tuesday in Superior.

Thousands lined both sides of Belknap Street for the 2023 Fourth of July parade in Superior. The route began on Mertz Mortorelli Drive and went along Belknap Street and Ogden Avenue.

Other scheduled events July 4 in Superior included the Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car and Motorcycle Show, the Bordertown Betties Contest, live music, a 115th Fighter Wing F-35 Flyover at Barker's Island, and the Barker's Island Festival Park Celebration with food, fireworks and more.

Bode Pearson, 4, of Duluth, sits on the shoulders of Andy Pearson, of Duluth, while both wait for the Fourth of July parade to begin Tuesday in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

United States Air Force veteran Jasen Keske hands miniature American flags to children during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Wyatt Sislo, 5, of Superior holds a patriotic pinwheel while watching the Fourth of July parade Tuesday in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A vintage Superior Fire Truck was one of the attractions during the Fourth of July parade on Belknap Street in Superior Tuesday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Superior's Raquel Stockey, owner of 4 Corners Store, feeds a treat to her dog, Odie, an English mastiff, while both wait for the Fourth of July parade to begin Tuesday in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Members of the Superior Fire Department ride in a fire truck during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ka'el Beckon, 10, of Duluth, dances while watching the Fourth of July parade to begin Tuesday in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

President Teddy Roosevelt impersonator Adam Lindquist, center, rides in a vintage car as part of an attraction from the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Riley Sherin, 3, of Superior, glances at the candy she collected during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Mimi Effinger of the Border Town Betties holds up a Betties' pennant during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Blueberry Festival royalty King Gavin and Prince Nolan ride on a float during the Fourth of July parade in Superior Tuesday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune