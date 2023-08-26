6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: A closer look at a misty morning

"On Wednesday, Aug. 23, I was walking back into my house after being out at another shoot and happened to look down near my back steps," writes Jed Carlson.

Water droplets collect on web and grass.
Mist beads up on blades of grass along with a ground level spider web on a yard in Superior on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 7:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Sometimes one doesn’t have to go too far to find interesting things to shoot.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, I was walking back into my house after being out at another shoot and happened to look down near my back steps.

A tiny spider web was built over a patch of grass. The mist hanging in the air had beaded up on the web making an interesting scene to photograph.

I flipped my camera lens to macro and began to wander around my yard looking for interesting scenes. I took my phone out as well and made a few photos with it.

Droplets collect on leaf.
Water beads on a maple leaf in the grass of a Superior yard on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Droplets on thistle.
Mist clings to thistle in a Superior yard on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Mist collects on leaves and feather.
Mist droplets cling to leaves and an old feather in a Superior yard on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Mushroom rests in yard.
A broken mushroom lays on its side in a Superior yard on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Mist on thistle.
Mist beads up on thistle in a yard in Superior on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Mist beads up on web.
Water droplets cling to a web surrounding grass in a yard in Superior on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
