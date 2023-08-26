Photos: A closer look at a misty morning
"On Wednesday, Aug. 23, I was walking back into my house after being out at another shoot and happened to look down near my back steps," writes Jed Carlson.
SUPERIOR — Sometimes one doesn’t have to go too far to find interesting things to shoot.
A tiny spider web was built over a patch of grass. The mist hanging in the air had beaded up on the web making an interesting scene to photograph.
I flipped my camera lens to macro and began to wander around my yard looking for interesting scenes. I took my phone out as well and made a few photos with it.
