Photos: 2023 Head of the Lakes Fair

The fair continues through Saturday in Superior.

evening at county fair
A long exposure showing the Paratrooper ride spinning out circles of illumination in the fading twilight of the first evening of the Head of the Lakes Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
August 02, 2023 at 5:21 PM

SUPERIOR — The 2023 Head of the Lakes Fair debuted Tuesday with its free night. It continues through Saturday with a midway, lumberjack shows, Traders Village, Family Farm Days races, demo derbies and more.

See the fair schedule at headofthelakesfairgrounds.com .

evening at county fair
The Spectrum Carnival ticket booth glows in the twilight at the center of the midway during the first evening of the Head of the Lakes Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
evening at county fair
Hailey Pauna, 6, of Superior, rides the giant slide.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
evening at county fair
A long photographic exposure captures trails of lights created by the Hustler ride.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
evening at county fair
Lights from carnival rides compete with the last light of the day.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
evening at county fair
The Gee Wiz is one of the highlights of the midway.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
evening at county fair
People exit the main gates during the first evening of the Head of the Lakes Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
evening at county fair
A smile fills the face of Spectrum Carnival worker Uncle Charlie as he runs the Water Gun Fun game booth on the midway.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
evening at county fair
Lights from the Gee Wiz ride add color to the kaleidoscope of the midway.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
evening at county fair
Kaylee Hammond, left, and Nolan Thiede, both of Superior, ride the Paratrooper.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
