Photos: 2023 Head of the Lakes Fair

SUPERIOR — The 2023 Head of the Lakes Fair debuted Tuesday with its free night. It continues through Saturday with a midway, lumberjack shows, Traders Village, Family Farm Days races, demo derbies and more.

See the fair schedule at headofthelakesfairgrounds.com .

The Spectrum Carnival ticket booth glows in the twilight at the center of the midway during the first evening of the Head of the Lakes Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Superior. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Hailey Pauna, 6, of Superior, rides the giant slide. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A long photographic exposure captures trails of lights created by the Hustler ride. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Lights from carnival rides compete with the last light of the day. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Gee Wiz is one of the highlights of the midway. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

People exit the main gates during the first evening of the Head of the Lakes Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A smile fills the face of Spectrum Carnival worker Uncle Charlie as he runs the Water Gun Fun game booth on the midway. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Lights from the Gee Wiz ride add color to the kaleidoscope of the midway. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune