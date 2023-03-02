Pete's Tower Quick Lube transforms into Auto Ace Express Lube
Former owners Tim and Tom Cosgrove: "It's in good hands."
SUPERIOR — A longtime Superior repair shop and oil change business is under new ownership.
Pete’s Tower Service and Auto Lube at 1928 Tower Ave. is currently being remodeled into Auto Ace Express Lube and Service Center. The repair side of the business is tentatively scheduled to reopen Monday, March 6, according to general manager Pete Popoe. The oil change bays should be back in service by March 27.
This will be the second Auto Ace Express Lube for owners Alan and Gina Amatuzio. The first is located in Duluth on Kenwood Avenue.
Brothers Tim and Tom Cosgrove, who have owned Pete's for decades, will be going separate ways. Tom, 68, is retiring; Tim, 64, plans to work at Ace Express for a bit longer.
Both said they’d like to thank customers for their years of patronage. The brothers have enjoyed their time at the business.
“We’ve grown up with our customers,” said Tom, who lives in Solon Springs.
“We’ve gone through five generations of customers,” Tim said. “We’ve always been close to customers. I could tell you some stories.”
The brothers grew up working in the family business, which was launched in 1972 by their step-father, Martin Peterson.
“I started when I was 14. I’m a 51-year guy,” Tim said.
His brother has been with the business for 49 years.
“Like I say, we grew old with our customers," Tom said. "My hair used to be red, fire engine red. That’s what auto repair does to you.”
Originally a Texaco Gas Station in 1972, it switched to a Mobil station in 1977, according to Tom. The brothers took over the business when Peterson passed away in 1980. In 1995, they took the gas pumps out. In 1997, the lube center addition was built.
Popoe first approached them about purchasing Pete’s Quick Lube nearly a year ago.
“We wanted to hand the business over to somebody with experience and a local person,” Tom said.
Popoe, who lives in Wentworth, brings 22 years of experience in the oil change industry to the Superior shop. The Cosgroves said he’s got both the energy and know-how to get things done.
“It’s something we’re confident about,” Tim said. “We didn’t want it to just go to anybody. It’s in good hands, that’s the way we feel.”
Customers will see a number of interior changes when the Superior business reopens, including a more open office configuration, fresh paint, a new finish on the shop floors, a larger waiting area with a coffee bar and updates like a computer.
It will be "spruced up" and "geared up" for better service in a cleaner building, Tim said.
There will also be a product change at the Superior business from Pennzoil to Amsoil.
Many things will stay the same, such as the phone number and the services provided — from oil changes to brakes, shocks, exhaust and other repairs. Popoe said customers can expect the same quality service that both Pete’s and Auto Ace are known for.
“It’s gonna continue to be good service,” the Wentworth man said.
Work will take place this summer to change the building's exterior to the Auto Ace color scheme of red and black.
Popoe plans to employ 10 at the Superior location. Two of the six Pete's employees, including Tim, will remain at the business. Others will come from Kenwood, where hiring and training have been ongoing in preparation for the new Superior branch.
Business hours at Auto Ace Express Lube and Service Center will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Popoe said, with weekend hours planned for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday as staffing permits.
There are a lot of moving parts involved in reopening the Superior business, so the reopening dates are flexible. Visit the Auto Ace Express Lube Facebook page or website for up to date information on the reopening.