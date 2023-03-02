Pete's Tower Quick Lube transforms into Auto Ace Express Lube

SUPERIOR — A longtime Superior repair shop and oil change business is under new ownership.

From left, general manager Pete Popoe stands with former owners Tom and Tim Cosgrove outside Pete's Tower Service and Quick Lube on Tuesday, Feb. 28. New owners Alan and Gina Amatuzio are remodeling the store into a Superior branch of Auto Ace Express Lube and Service Center. It joins the Auto Ace Express Lube location in Duluth's Kenwood neighborhood. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Pete’s Tower Service and Auto Lube at 1928 Tower Ave. is currently being remodeled into Auto Ace Express Lube and Service Center. The repair side of the business is tentatively scheduled to reopen Monday, March 6, according to general manager Pete Popoe. The oil change bays should be back in service by March 27.

This will be the second Auto Ace Express Lube for owners Alan and Gina Amatuzio. The first is located in Duluth on Kenwood Avenue.

Brothers Tim and Tom Cosgrove, who have owned Pete's for decades, will be going separate ways. Tom, 68, is retiring; Tim, 64, plans to work at Ace Express for a bit longer.

Both said they’d like to thank customers for their years of patronage. The brothers have enjoyed their time at the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve grown up with our customers,” said Tom, who lives in Solon Springs.

“We’ve gone through five generations of customers,” Tim said. “We’ve always been close to customers. I could tell you some stories.”

Local SEE ALSO: 1 year later, the history of the century-old Superior buildings lost to fire

The brothers grew up working in the family business, which was launched in 1972 by their step-father, Martin Peterson.

“I started when I was 14. I’m a 51-year guy,” Tim said.

His brother has been with the business for 49 years.

“Like I say, we grew old with our customers," Tom said. "My hair used to be red, fire engine red. That’s what auto repair does to you.”

Originally a Texaco Gas Station in 1972, it switched to a Mobil station in 1977, according to Tom. The brothers took over the business when Peterson passed away in 1980. In 1995, they took the gas pumps out. In 1997, the lube center addition was built.

Popoe first approached them about purchasing Pete’s Quick Lube nearly a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wanted to hand the business over to somebody with experience and a local person,” Tom said.

A light fixture inside the newly painted service center side of Pete's Tower Service & Quick Lube, 1928 Tower Ave., hints at the auto center's past. It opened in 1972 as a Texaco gas station and switched to Mobil in 1977. By 1995, the gas pumps were gone, and two years later a newly constructed lube section was opened. The business, currently being remodeled, is now Auto Ace Express Lube and Service Center. The service center side is expected to reopen Monday, March 6, followed by the quick lube section later in the month. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Popoe, who lives in Wentworth, brings 22 years of experience in the oil change industry to the Superior shop. The Cosgroves said he’s got both the energy and know-how to get things done.

“It’s something we’re confident about,” Tim said. “We didn’t want it to just go to anybody. It’s in good hands, that’s the way we feel.”

Customers will see a number of interior changes when the Superior business reopens, including a more open office configuration, fresh paint, a new finish on the shop floors, a larger waiting area with a coffee bar and updates like a computer.

It will be "spruced up" and "geared up" for better service in a cleaner building, Tim said.

There will also be a product change at the Superior business from Pennzoil to Amsoil.

Many things will stay the same, such as the phone number and the services provided — from oil changes to brakes, shocks, exhaust and other repairs. Popoe said customers can expect the same quality service that both Pete’s and Auto Ace are known for.

“It’s gonna continue to be good service,” the Wentworth man said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work will take place this summer to change the building's exterior to the Auto Ace color scheme of red and black.

Popoe plans to employ 10 at the Superior location. Two of the six Pete's employees, including Tim, will remain at the business. Others will come from Kenwood, where hiring and training have been ongoing in preparation for the new Superior branch.

Business hours at Auto Ace Express Lube and Service Center will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Popoe said, with weekend hours planned for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday as staffing permits.

There are a lot of moving parts involved in reopening the Superior business, so the reopening dates are flexible. Visit the Auto Ace Express Lube Facebook page or website for up to date information on the reopening.

The Pete's Tower Service and Quick Lube building, seen on Tuesday, Feb. 28, is being remodeled by new owners Alan and Gina Amatuzio. General manager Pete Popoe said it will be a Superior branch of Auto Ace Express Lube and Service Center. The original Auto Ace Express Lube is located in Duluth's Kenwood neighborhood. Included with the remodel will be a change from Pennzoil to Amsoil products. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram