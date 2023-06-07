Participation fees jump for Spartan athletics, activities

SUPERIOR — Participation fees for Superior High School athletics and activities will jump significantly in the 2023-2024 school year.

The Superior School Board discussed the fee increases, as well as summer school numbers, during its Monday, June 5 Committee of the Whole meeting. The changes do not have to be approved by the board, officials said.

Superior participation fees have been static for more than a decade, District Administrator Amy Starzecki told the board. The three-tier fee increases, which will go into effect July 1, were created after comparing Superior’s fees to those of other districts and factoring in costs such as field or rink rental and the cost to hire sports officials or referees.

The Newsies strike a pose during a number on Monday, May 1, during a dress rehearsal in the Performing Arts Center at Superior High School. Participation fees for SHS athletics and activities are set to increase for the 2023-2024 school year. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Participation fees for girls and boys hockey are set to increase from $100 to $250. Football and girls and boys basketball players will see fees increase from $100 to $150.

Tier two sports — boys and girls soccer, gymnastics, volleyball, boys swim team, wrestling, softball, baseball, boys and girls lacrosse and track — will move from $75 to $125. An annual donation from Liz Petroske-Sousa, a former Spartan swimmer, covers the fees for the girls swim team.

Cross country, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis, cheer and dance will double participation fees, from $50 to $100. Activity fees for DECA, one act, FBLA, FCCLA, forensics, HMUN, mock trial and SkillsUSA will more than double, moving from $40 to $85.

The family maximum will rise to $500.

Students who qualify for free or reduced lunch would continue to pay reduced fees, Starzecki said.

“And then if there’s students that aren’t on that and are just having a hard time, they can come to me at any time,” said Activities Director Ella Olson.

There are hardship funds available to allow as many students as possible to participate, she said.

Superior’s Brynn Johnson, center, is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a second half goal during the Spartans 2-1 loss to New Richmond at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 9. Participation fees for SHS athletics and activities are slated to rise for the 2023-2024 school year. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

“We know that when students participate in our extra and co-curricular activities, they’re more likely to do well in school, more likely to graduate. So this is an important component to our school district,” Starzecki said.

The cost of everything is going up, Olson said, from transportation to golf course rental, and the new fees are more realistic.

“The nice thing about it is a lot of our kids in our families play sports when they’re young, and they’re paying a lot more than this per season to participate in youth activities,” Olson said, so high school athletics is still a “deal.”

Board member Brooke Taylor agreed.

“As a parent of elementary kids, I pay more than these fees,” she said.

Summer school enrollment

The consolidation of summer school into fewer buildings this year did not impact student numbers, according to Crystal Hintzman, director of curriculum and instruction. A total of 434 students enrolled for the summer, up from 404 in 2022.

Summer school begins June 19 at Cooper, Great Lakes and Northern Lights elementary schools, as well as Superior middle and high schools.

In other action:



The board will be asked to approve two new field trips for June 2024 at it's Monday, June 12 regular board meeting: a nine-day trip to Italy for high school students and a six-day eighth grade trip to California. Both would be family funded.

An increase in school lunch costs will also be voted on. If approved, the cost for all student lunches would rise by 10 cents.

Interviews rescheduled

Interviews to fill the vacant seat on the Superior School Board, initially set to take place May 31, were moved to Monday to ensure the district complied with the state's public meetings notice law, according to executive assistant Anne Schultz.

Board members will interview each of the nine candidates who applied for the position beginning at 4 p.m. Monday in the school administrative office, 3025 Tower Ave. Following a short deliberation, they will vote on who will fill the position.

The candidates being considered are: Christina Kintop, Bradley Larson, Shelly Moen, Amy Fiegle, Nicholas Olson, Sara Schubert-McKone, Diana Smith, Melinda Yingling and Shawnu Ksicinski.

Each interview is expected to last about 15 minutes and will be open to the public. The meeting will not be live-streamed on any of the district channels. The candidate chosen will fill the seat left vacant by Mike Meyer and will serve through the end of his elected term in April 2024. Meyer resigned from the board May 8 due to scheduling conflicts.

The regular school board meeting is set to begin following the interview process, at roughly 7:30 p.m.